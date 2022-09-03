Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
Coeur d'Alene Press
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Failure points to bigger issues
Now that the public has narrowly and negatively spoken, it’s time to consider why. I suggest that the key lies in the voting public’s inability to understand why a funding deferral exists in the first place. To my memory, this was addressed by the superintendent in singular fashion: money budgeted for Maintenance and Safety was spent on other things. This excuse without much greater detail, was, and forever likely will be, a dagger in the heart of further levy requests for maintenance and safety, or whatever, as it should be.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
Coeur d'Alene Press
"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Break the Silence: 5K walk to end suicide
Join the Suicide Prevention Action Network of North Idaho at its annual Break the Silence 5K walk to end suicide and raise awareness Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. in Riverstone Park. The walk is in remembrance of those lost to suicide, supports those touched by suicide, reduces the stigma associated with suicide and creates much needed resources to prevent suicide. Gov. Brad Little will be in attendance to sign a Suicide Prevention Awareness Day proclamation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Naomi Fawn Anderson, 88
Naomi Fawn Anderson passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family Sept. 5, 2022. Naomi was born in Anaconda, Mont., to Maude and Percy Campbell on April 13, 1934. She moved to Medimont, Idaho, when she was 10 years old and attended school at Cave Lake Grade School and then graduated from Rose Lake High School. She was active in sports with a desire to become a teacher. She would go on to work for the Kootenai School District until her retirement.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sherman Baue Watts, 84
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF trustee applicant reviews Monday
Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho high school football media poll Sept. 7, 2022
Eagle 1-1 8 — Others receiving votes: Owyhee 7, Borah 5, Highland 4, Lewiston 4, Coeur d’Alene 2, Thunder Ridge 1. Others receiving votes: Lakeland 9, Burley (1) 6, Canyon Ridge 5, Twin Falls 5, Minico 4. CLASS 3A. Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs. Homedale (11) 2-0...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Series targets challenges of life in North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — A new six-session documentary and discussion series that includes a look at racism, poverty and growth kicks off Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “Many of us live and work here in North Idaho, but do not know what has...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Dwain Bedard, 90
Robert Dwain Bedard, 90, of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed peacefully with family members by his side on Aug. 28, 2022. Rob was born in Omak, Wash., on April 25, 1932, to Joseph Fileas Bedard and Elva O. Bedard. He was one of 19 children and spent his childhood on the family ranch on the Colville Indian Reservation. His mother passed when he was only 6 years old and his father passed when he was 14; older siblings played a large part in his upbringing. He spent some time as a teen living with a pastor and his wife, completed the 9th grade at Riverside High School, where he lettered in band, and chased jobs with some of his older brothers. One job of note was on a large ranch in Montana, where he learned to cook for the hired hands. In 1951, at the age of 19, he and his brother Basil worked together on the ranch of John Eder.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Council to consider firefighters' contract
COEUR d'ALENE — The City Council is expected to approve a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters when it meets tonight. It is also expected to approve a lateral hiring process to attract experienced paramedic level candidates within the fire department. The negotiated agreement with Local No. 710,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Timothy Joseph Waters, 70
Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88 of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, died Aug. 31 of natural causes. She was born June 24, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ernest Lowell Cook and Caroline Julia Rushton. Lola was raised in Salt Lake with her beloved sister Carol and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a very happy childhood.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
Coeur d'Alene Press
New dental clinic open at NIC: Accepting patients for low-cost dental care
The North Idaho College Dental Hygiene program’s new community dental clinic is open to the public at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Patients are now being accepted for the program’s fall clinics at the new campus clinic in Coeur d’Alene. The program is also taking on patients in Lewiston through the program’s partnership with Lewis-Clark State College.
