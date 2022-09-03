ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

With his team favored, Coug skipper excited to rekindle gridiron rivalry

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago

Two familiar coaches, programs and towns — the Battle of the Palouse finally is set to kick off for the first time in six years.

Washington State hosts Idaho at 6:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field for the 93rd edition of the border battle.

“I love to get it back, I think it’s great for our region,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “It’s a unique part of this world that we have two flagship institutions (eight) miles apart in this agricultural area, so it’s great for the region and the people and I think it’ll be an exciting matchup on Saturday.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Football
Palouse, WA
Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Idaho State
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Palouse, WA
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Sports
Moscow, ID
College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron#American Football#College Football#Pac 12 Network Rrb#Wsu
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
102
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy