With his team favored, Coug skipper excited to rekindle gridiron rivalry

Two familiar coaches, programs and towns — the Battle of the Palouse finally is set to kick off for the first time in six years.

Washington State hosts Idaho at 6:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field for the 93rd edition of the border battle.

“I love to get it back, I think it’s great for our region,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “It’s a unique part of this world that we have two flagship institutions (eight) miles apart in this agricultural area, so it’s great for the region and the people and I think it’ll be an exciting matchup on Saturday.”