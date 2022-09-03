Tigers claw past Hornets in clash of state football champs

OAKLEY, Idaho — Ty Koepp connected with Jagger Hewett with 42 seconds remaining to give the Kendrick Tigers a 52-48 nonleague win against the Oakley Hornets in a battle of two defending state high school football champions on Friday.

Kendrick (2-0), last season’s 1ADII state champion, avenged a 52-0 loss to two-time defending 1ADI champion Oakley (1-1) from a year ago.

“Feels good; Oakley is a great program, chance to three-peat,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “(The teams) exchanged punches, exchanged blows. The team that had the ball last was going to win. Glad it was us.”