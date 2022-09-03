ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick, ID

Tigers claw past Hornets in clash of state football champs

By Staff reports
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago

OAKLEY, Idaho — Ty Koepp connected with Jagger Hewett with 42 seconds remaining to give the Kendrick Tigers a 52-48 nonleague win against the Oakley Hornets in a battle of two defending state high school football champions on Friday.

Kendrick (2-0), last season’s 1ADII state champion, avenged a 52-0 loss to two-time defending 1ADI champion Oakley (1-1) from a year ago.

“Feels good; Oakley is a great program, chance to three-peat,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “(The teams) exchanged punches, exchanged blows. The team that had the ball last was going to win. Glad it was us.”

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
