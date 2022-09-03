Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Think INK!
It comes in a well, a pen, a tattoo, a stamp, a newspaper and sometimes from a startled cephalopod. Any way you write, draw, print or squirt it, Emerge is inviting the community to celebrate the wonders of ink during the sixth annual INK! Print Rally from 1-7 p.m. Saturday.
Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show tickets on sale now
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Want to take a trip to the North Pole but don’t want to travel far?. Well, tickets for the Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show are on sale now!. The event on Lake Coeur d’Alene takes guests on cruises across the water where they can experience holiday magic on a 40-minute cruise ship ride.
Moose takes a dip in Chattaroy family’s pool
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Some people living in north Spokane County got a special surprise in their backyard Wednesday morning. A mother moose was found swimming in a Chattaroy family’s pool. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the moose was in the area with her two...
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices
Notices
DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beatrice “Bea” Jo Ward, 81
Beatrice Jo Ward passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at age 81 years. She passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho. Bea was born in Desmet, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1940, on the Coeur d’ Alene Native American Reservation. Bea was born in Desmet in a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Very short and sweet
Spirit Lake’s Labor Day Parade on Sunday firmed up its claim as the world’s shortest parade. “We lost it but I think we got it back this year,” said Terrie Hauck, who along with husband Tim Nersinger formed the Color Guard that led the parade of about five entries.
Coeur d'Alene Press
9/11 memorial ceremony
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandalism at its worst
COEUR d'ALENE — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to our staff this is the worst we have ever seen," he...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
‘Totally flabbergasted:’ Anonymous donor gives back to Montfort Center
DEER PARK, Wash. — One of the oldest schools in Washington caught a much-needed break when a special donor paid them a visit. The Montfort Center near Deer Park was built in 1878. While it’s a historic building, the building off Highway 395 there has been recent trouble making ends meet.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88 of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, died Aug. 31 of natural causes. She was born June 24, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ernest Lowell Cook and Caroline Julia Rushton. Lola was raised in Salt Lake with her beloved sister Carol and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a very happy childhood.
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Timothy Joseph Waters, 70
Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sherman Baue Watts, 84
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF trustee applicant reviews Monday
Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
