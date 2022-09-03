Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
New dental clinic open at NIC: Accepting patients for low-cost dental care
The North Idaho College Dental Hygiene program’s new community dental clinic is open to the public at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Patients are now being accepted for the program’s fall clinics at the new campus clinic in Coeur d’Alene. The program is also taking on patients in Lewiston through the program’s partnership with Lewis-Clark State College.
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Series targets challenges of life in North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — A new six-session documentary and discussion series that includes a look at racism, poverty and growth kicks off Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “Many of us live and work here in North Idaho, but do not know what has...
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest. According to the Polaris Project, 25 million people are trafficked world-wide. The Jonah Project said Spokane has become a part of a human trafficking network that includes several cities across the Northwest.
Coeur d'Alene Press
9/11 memorial ceremony
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From the ground up
A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
‘A hole in our hearts’: Community mourns the loss of local activist killed in seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who started the Carl Maxey Center is gone. Sandy Williams was killed in a seaplane crash over the weekend. She, along with her partner Pat Hicks, were on a seaplane that crashed into the Puget Sound on Sunday. Only one body was recovered, and the coast guard has now suspended the search for survivors.
‘Totally flabbergasted:’ Anonymous donor gives back to Montfort Center
DEER PARK, Wash. — One of the oldest schools in Washington caught a much-needed break when a special donor paid them a visit. The Montfort Center near Deer Park was built in 1878. While it’s a historic building, the building off Highway 395 there has been recent trouble making ends meet.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Timothy Joseph Waters, 70
Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF trustee applicant reviews Monday
Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Comments / 0