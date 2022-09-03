ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

CT Child Advocate: Plymouth teacher case shows that adult sexual abuse of kids in school often goes unreported

By Lisa Backus
Register Citizen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway

NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer who won Fairfield animal cruelty case charged with assault

BRIDGEPORT - A local lawyer has been charged with punching another lawyer outside the Derby courthouse on Wednesday. Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court pending arraignment on Thursday in the Derby courthouse.
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman third person charged in $12,000 Milford catalytic converter theft

MILFORD — Police say they have charged a third person in connection with a theft of catalytic converters, costing a local business $12,500. Yamil Burgos, of Middletown, was charged with second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief. Milford police said Burgos,...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford police: New Haven teenager charged with December carjacking

STRATFORD — A teenager has been charged with a December carjacking, according to police. Stratford police said a female customer at a gas station on the 2900 block of Main Street was refueling her still-running car on Dec. 20 when an SUV pulled alongside it and a male suspect climbed into the driver’s seat. She had left her driver’s-side door slightly ajar, police said.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Meriden man gets 16 years in fatal stabbing outside Wallingford bar

WALLINGFORD — A Meriden man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison in connection with the January 2021 slaying of a town resident, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. Kristopher Carlson, 25, was previously found guilty at trial in May of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

State drops murder charge in Stratford drive-by shooting

BRIDGEPORT — The state dropped murder charges Tuesday against a city man charged with a fatal drive-by shooting in Stratford five years ago. Chris Concepcion, 30, instead agreed to plead guilty to first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Under the plea bargain Concepcion will be sentenced to...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown council set to swear in 22-year city officer as new Republican member

MIDDLETOWN — A retired 22-year Middletown police sergeant with a strong background in public safety and vast experience in community policing is expected to be the newest member of the Common Council. Michael A. Marino, 52, who most recently retired from director of security at Mercy High School in...
Register Citizen

Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses

GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT

