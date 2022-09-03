Read full article on original website
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924 in Pierre, South Dakota to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there...
9/11 memorial ceremony
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
Sherman Baue Watts, 84
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
Gov. Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday. Polin will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring on September 30. Since 2008, Polin has operated the Polin Law Office, where she served as a public defender and...
Notices
DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
Naomi Fawn Anderson, 88
Naomi Fawn Anderson passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family Sept. 5, 2022. Naomi was born in Anaconda, Mont., to Maude and Percy Campbell on April 13, 1934. She moved to Medimont, Idaho, when she was 10 years old and attended school at Cave Lake Grade School and then graduated from Rose Lake High School. She was active in sports with a desire to become a teacher. She would go on to work for the Kootenai School District until her retirement.
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Beatrice “Bea” Jo Ward, 81
Beatrice Jo Ward passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at age 81 years. She passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho. Bea was born in Desmet, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1940, on the Coeur d’ Alene Native American Reservation. Bea was born in Desmet in a...
East Sherman pilot project in Coeur d’Alene ends
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It outlived its...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
Moose takes a dip in Chattaroy family’s pool
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Some people living in north Spokane County got a special surprise in their backyard Wednesday morning. A mother moose was found swimming in a Chattaroy family’s pool. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the moose was in the area with her two...
Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Fairchild Air Force Base's fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there's no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to a fire near...
