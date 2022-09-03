Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO