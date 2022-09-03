Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Cross country results from Memphis Twilight Classic
A number of DeSoto County cross country teams took part in the huge City Auto Memphis Twilight meet at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex Saturday evening. Teams from Hernando, Olive Branch, DeSoto Central, and Center Hill had runners competing in the five-kilometer run. Here are the top boys’ and girls...
desotocountynews.com
Rebels, Bulldogs release SEC basketball schedules
Ole Miss and Mississippi State have both announced their full men’s basketball schedules for the coming season with Wednesday’s release of the SEC schedule to go with the non-conference slate of games. Ole Miss has also added an exhibition game to the schedule against West Georgia on Nov....
14powers.com
Highlights: Mississippi St 49, Memphis 23
Mississippi State defeated Memphis 49-23 on Saturday in Starkville. Look inside for highlights from the game. 14Powers.com: Serving SEC Football, Basketball and Baseball fans since 2016.
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake Board of Aldermen highlights
Photo: Daniel Arata, Teddy Underwood, Jesse Wims and Dan Arata were recognized at Tuesday night’s Horn Lake Board of Aldermen for their recent participation in the Special Olympics games held in Orlando, Florida. (Courtesy photo) During a relatively routine Horn Lake Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Allen...
localmemphis.com
Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
wtva.com
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
theshadowleague.com
Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman
In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
Zarion Thomas Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Memphis early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highland Street at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and [..]
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
hottytoddy.com
Three Lose Lives on MS Highways Over Labor Day Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 143 wrecks over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in three deaths. No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Friday. The...
panolian.com
Slip Slidin’ Away
‘You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away’. Engineer Greg Smith, who works locally with Mendrop Engineering, examines the advancement of erosion at Batesville Mounds that is threatening overlook areas at the city park located on Hwy. 35N. Grants from the federal Department of the Interior, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, allowed for the construction of the park, including more than two miles of paved walking trails among the historic Native American burial mounds. City and county officials have begun holding meetings with state officials, Mendrop engineers, and local landowners to discuss options for seeking grants and loans to fund the design projects necessary to slow, or stop, the erosion caused by the Tallahatchie River. The river is currently at its lowest levels because of the ongoing maintenance at Lower Sardis Lake that has the outlet channel shut.
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout...
House halts traffic on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic ground to a halt on Interstate 55 near Third Street on Tuesday after a home that was being transported became stuck or unable to clear an overpass. WREG is working to confirm more details at this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
Eliza Fletcher’s family breaks silence after Memphis teacher’s body found
Family, friends, and Memphis community leaders expressed their grief after abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher's body was discovered.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras
Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
Missing Tunica teen found
UPDATE: Mashayla Jackson has been found safe, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The MBI has issued a Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mashayla Jackson. She was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica, […]
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
