Clarkston, MI

Bantams take wing, clobber Bears

By Stephan Wiebe, Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
5 days ago
 5 days ago
CLARKSTON — From the electric crowd, to the band to the hyped-up players after every big play, it was easy to see the Clarkston Bantams were more than ready for their football opener Friday against Moscow at Clarkston High School.

The Bantams defense shut out the Bears, the offense moved the ball through the air and on the ground and Clarkston opened its season with a 47-0 victory against Moscow.

“From start to end, I just love the intensity our guys played with,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “I think it was kind of a culmination of a really good offseason.

Community Policy