Robert Dwain Bedard, 90, of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed peacefully with family members by his side on Aug. 28, 2022. Rob was born in Omak, Wash., on April 25, 1932, to Joseph Fileas Bedard and Elva O. Bedard. He was one of 19 children and spent his childhood on the family ranch on the Colville Indian Reservation. His mother passed when he was only 6 years old and his father passed when he was 14; older siblings played a large part in his upbringing. He spent some time as a teen living with a pastor and his wife, completed the 9th grade at Riverside High School, where he lettered in band, and chased jobs with some of his older brothers. One job of note was on a large ranch in Montana, where he learned to cook for the hired hands. In 1951, at the age of 19, he and his brother Basil worked together on the ranch of John Eder.

RATHDRUM, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO