Vandals are seeking answers to some big questions in opener of the Eck era

Vandals head coach Jason Eck walks amongst his players during the first day of University of Idaho football fall camp practice at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Wednesday. August Frank/Tribune

It’s the beginning of an Eck-citing new era for Idaho’s football team.

Fans have waited all offseason to see what Idaho will look like under new coach Jason Eck. After months of waiting, today is the day those questions are answered.

The Vandals will kick off their campaign with the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State at 6:30 p.m. Pacific (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field. The rivalry is back after a six-year hiatus.