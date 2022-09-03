Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE CHEAP SEATS with STEVE CAMERON: What to make of WSU, Idaho after one game
So, Santa tossed around Christmas gifts in Pullman …. Everyone got a little something on Saturday night, and you could see hints of smiles. But unlike your usual Christmas mood, nobody was completely filled with joy. Washington State barely survived its season-opener, an error-filled 24-17 victory over noisy neighbor Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 6, 2022
EWU's Talkington earns first career Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week award. Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Talkington, who made his second career start but the first since being officially named EWU's starting quarterback,...
Comments / 0