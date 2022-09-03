Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
New dental clinic open at NIC: Accepting patients for low-cost dental care
The North Idaho College Dental Hygiene program’s new community dental clinic is open to the public at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Patients are now being accepted for the program’s fall clinics at the new campus clinic in Coeur d’Alene. The program is also taking on patients in Lewiston through the program’s partnership with Lewis-Clark State College.
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Give $50, get $50 to support local food banks
COEUR D’ALENE — Great Grocery Gifting events will pop up throughout the region Sept. 8 in an effort to raise $40,000 for Second Harvest. Community members are invited to make a $50 donation to the hunger relief nonprofit. In return, donors will receive a $50 gift card to Yoke’s Fresh Market from Numerica Credit Union.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Think INK!
It comes in a well, a pen, a tattoo, a stamp, a newspaper and sometimes from a startled cephalopod. Any way you write, draw, print or squirt it, Emerge is inviting the community to celebrate the wonders of ink during the sixth annual INK! Print Rally from 1-7 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beatrice “Bea” Jo Ward, 81
Beatrice Jo Ward passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at age 81 years. She passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho. Bea was born in Desmet, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1940, on the Coeur d’ Alene Native American Reservation. Bea was born in Desmet in a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88 of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, died Aug. 31 of natural causes. She was born June 24, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ernest Lowell Cook and Caroline Julia Rushton. Lola was raised in Salt Lake with her beloved sister Carol and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a very happy childhood.
Evacuations lifted for people living near Seven Bays Fire in Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Sevens Bay Fire northwest of Davenport. The latest update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters have been attacking an active canyon area on the ground and from the air. As a result, they are comfortable with the conditions and state of the fire. The fire...
Spokane Valley Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department has found a missing girl. According to an Emergency Alert, the nine-year-old girl was last seen around East Wellesley Avenue and Calvin Road Tuesday morning walking her brown dog, which is a boxer/mix. The girl has brown hair and brown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Council to consider firefighters' contract
COEUR d'ALENE — The City Council is expected to approve a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters when it meets tonight. It is also expected to approve a lateral hiring process to attract experienced paramedic level candidates within the fire department. The negotiated agreement with Local No. 710,...
Firefighter Taken to Local Hospital After Being Injured While Working Prospect Fire Northeast of Potlatch, ID
POTLATCH, ID - According to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), a firefighter working on the Prospect Fire northeast of Potlatch, ID was injured and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. The IDL says the firefighter is an employee of a contracted firefighting company, and not a federal or state employee.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Naomi Fawn Anderson, 88
Naomi Fawn Anderson passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family Sept. 5, 2022. Naomi was born in Anaconda, Mont., to Maude and Percy Campbell on April 13, 1934. She moved to Medimont, Idaho, when she was 10 years old and attended school at Cave Lake Grade School and then graduated from Rose Lake High School. She was active in sports with a desire to become a teacher. She would go on to work for the Kootenai School District until her retirement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Timothy Joseph Waters, 70
Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandalism at its worst
COEUR d'ALENE — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to our staff this is the worst we have ever seen," he...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sherman Baue Watts, 84
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Coeur d'Alene Press
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
Comments / 0