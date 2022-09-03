ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Guest816
4d ago

How very tragic. Condolences to the family. May they both rest in peace.

CBS Minnesota

56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine. MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crashThe group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 
OUTING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kmyu.tv

Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
UTAH STATE
MyArkLaMiss

20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting a guardrail

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.
WASHINGTON STATE
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
