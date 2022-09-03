Twins’ Tyler Mahle returns for key start vs. White Sox

Right-hander Tyler Mahle has had three standout performances since joining the Minnesota Twins in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds last month.

As Mahle prepares to come off the injured list Saturday for a road start against the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli expects more of the same effectiveness — even if Mahle (6-7, 4.17 ERA) might be on a shorter leash as he recovers from shoulder fatigue.

“I think that he’s going to be back and fine,” Baldelli said. “The only thing he may not have is the pitch count and the buildup that we would normally have.”

Minnesota will try to even the series and create separation from Chicago. The White Sox have won three in a row to pull within three games of American League Central division-leading Cleveland and two games of the second-place Twins.

The White Sox have won five of their past six against the Twins after rallying for a 4-3 victory in Friday’s series opener. Chicago, which trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, tied the game in that inning on a Yasmani Grandal home run.

One inning later, Jose Abreu drove in the winning run when the Twins were unable to turn a potential double-play grounder with the bases loaded. Both benches cleared moments before after Twins reliever Jorge Lopez hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch to load the bases.

The next Lopez delivery appeared to hit Abreu to force in the winning run, but a successful Twins challenge overturned the play.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease is set to start for Chicago on the heels of a sterling outing against Arizona on Sunday. Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA) pitched a career-high eight innings, allowing two solo home runs while walking one and striking out eight in a no-decision.

“I’m happy I was limiting walks, commanding my fastball pretty well,” Cease said. “I thought I was more focused. … I really wanted to command my fastball, and I got in a good flow and it really made a difference.”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa added of Cease after the game: “That’s as good as he’s been all year.”

La Russa, 77, will miss his fifth straight game Saturday as he undergoes medical testing in Arizona. Bench coach and interim manager Miguel Cairo said Friday he had spoken with La Russa, saying he sounded fine. The White Sox have not offered a timetable for La Russa’s return.

Cease defeated the Twins in his lone start against them this season, allowing one hit in seven shutout innings of an 11-0 road win on July 17. He walked two and struck out eight. In eight career starts versus Minnesota, Cease is 2-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 40 innings.

Mahle earned the win in his only appearance against the White Sox, which came in September 2020 with Cincinnati. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run, four-hit ball with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Mahle hasn’t pitched since leaving an Aug. 17 start against Kansas City after pitching 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and one strikeout.

–Field Level Media

