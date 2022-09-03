ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach

A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
Active investigation | Judge signs warrant to access emails from 3 Douglas County commissioners, tax commissioner

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A warrant indicates the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is launching an investigation into three Douglas County commissioners and the tax commissioner. The GBI confirmed this is an active investigation; a judge signed off on a warrant to access the commissioners' emails dating back to 2018. The investigation centers on a contract the county awarded to D'Ville Solutions, which according to the company's website does tax returns, cleaning, and property management.
3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
Hearing set for former APD officer James Burns in murder case

ATLANTA — The murder case against a former Atlanta Police officer is now slowly moving forward after the Georgia Supreme Court resolved a longstanding issue in the case earlier this year. James Burns is charged with murder in the 2016 police shooting of Caine Rogers, and whether the indictment...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Protesters gather outside Trilith Studios amid racial discrimination claims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Protesters gathered outside Trilith Studios Tuesday morning amid accusations of racism and discrimination at the state’s largest production facility. Former Black workers and residents at Trilith and its adjacent development, Town at Trilith, claim they were “negatively stereotyped and racially profiled by Trilith employees and...
Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility

ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo. A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.
