Forsyth County School Board candidate gains endorsement from congresswoman
Rep. Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5(Image by Padgett4BOE) (Forsyth County, GA) A candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) has caught the eye of Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7).
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
Judge deciding whether to move task force killing case to federal court
A U.S. District Court judge will decide whether two fugitive task force members facing murder charges in Fulton County c...
Active investigation | Judge signs warrant to access emails from 3 Douglas County commissioners, tax commissioner
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A warrant indicates the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is launching an investigation into three Douglas County commissioners and the tax commissioner. The GBI confirmed this is an active investigation; a judge signed off on a warrant to access the commissioners' emails dating back to 2018. The investigation centers on a contract the county awarded to D'Ville Solutions, which according to the company's website does tax returns, cleaning, and property management.
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
Fulton elections board to hold meeting Thursday
The Fulton County elections board is set to meet Thursday, less than 40 days until early voting is set to begin in the g...
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to be sentenced Thursday on bribery charges
Attorneys for Pastor Mitzi Bickers are asking a federal judge for leniency in his Thursday sentencing of the former Atla...
3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia
JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
Hearing set for former APD officer James Burns in murder case
ATLANTA — The murder case against a former Atlanta Police officer is now slowly moving forward after the Georgia Supreme Court resolved a longstanding issue in the case earlier this year. James Burns is charged with murder in the 2016 police shooting of Caine Rogers, and whether the indictment...
Attorneys to use questionnaire to narrow jury in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial
Attorneys in the October trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will use a questionnaire to eliminate jurors who ma...
Flooding on I-75 in Cobb County
This is south of Bells Ferry Road at mile marker 267. Water is covering some of the lanes on the interstation.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Protesters gather outside Trilith Studios amid racial discrimination claims
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Protesters gathered outside Trilith Studios Tuesday morning amid accusations of racism and discrimination at the state’s largest production facility. Former Black workers and residents at Trilith and its adjacent development, Town at Trilith, claim they were “negatively stereotyped and racially profiled by Trilith employees and...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
Family speaks out about record-setting verdict in lawsuit after man dies from early release from mental health facility
ATLANTA — A family is speaking out Wednesday after a record-setting $77 million verdict in a lawsuit on behalf of their son, Nick Carusillo. A previous 11Alive investigation first brought you Nick's story several years ago. The 29-year-old father died after he was forced out of a Georgia mental health facility without his medication in 2017.
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
For the first time in US history, victim and killer identified through relative's DNA
ATLANTA — A cold case is finally solved nearly 34 years after a young woman was murdered. The FBI has been working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to use new technology to finally bring the family of Stacey Lyn Chahorski some peace. This is a historic case. The...
