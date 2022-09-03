ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Journal Inquirer

'Vigilante' journalism nails what the regular kind missed

Reactions last week to the inadvertent confession of the Greenwich assistant principal who admitted hiring only young and liberal teachers and excluding Catholics, the better to propagandize students and induce them to grow up voting Democratic, have been just as revealing as the confession itself. State Attorney General William Tong...
GREENWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’

With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and how students are taught about race, sex and gender identification. Stefanowski and his running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin, embraced a broad statement of principles, shying from...
FLORIDA STATE
Journal Inquirer

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor's office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday's primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who's cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Irresponsible lifestyles are a big part of Connecticut's housing problem

News organizations in Connecticut lately have turned their attention to the shortage of housing in the state, which is especially oppressive to the poor as rents rise not only because of the shortage but also because of inflation. People increasingly are confined in small, uncomfortable, and even unsanitary apartments in unsafe neighborhoods.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Journal Inquirer

More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
CRANSTON, RI
Journal Inquirer

Serious crashes mar holiday weekend

There were two bad, one-vehicle accidents in Connecticut in the early hours of Saturday — in Trumbull and New Britain, both involving 19-year-old drivers — but the state avoided holiday weekend traffic deaths, state police said today. ACCIDENTS: State police investigated 275, two with serious injuries, from Friday...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Candy, cash, gifts: How rewards help recovery from addiction

Harold Lewis has been fighting drug addiction for years, but only recently started thinking recovery could be fun. The 59-year-old former cook earned small prizes — candy, gum, gift cards, sunglasses and headphones — for attending meetings and staying in treatment for opioid addiction during a 12-week program in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

