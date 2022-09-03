ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
The Verge

Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st

Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
People

Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop

Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only.  Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
