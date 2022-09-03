ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
People

Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop

Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only.  Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
