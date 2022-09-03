ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

lhindependent.com

Lady Panthers down Vista Ridge in final district warm-up

What better way to conduct a final test drive before the rugged road of district play begins than to invite a Class 6A squad over for one last chance to kick the tires and check the oil?. Well, that's exactly what the Lady Panthers did on Tuesday night, as they...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
lhindependent.com

No quit in Panthers despite long odds

Should we really be surprised at what we witnessed on the field Friday night at Hutto Memorial Stadium?. In all, 15 touchdowns and 105 points combined between the visiting Panthers and host Hippos, as Orange downed Purple by a score of 56-49. Something about these teams brings out the best...
HUTTO, TX
Golf Channel

Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
fox7austin.com

Isolated storms possible as heat set to return

AUSTIN, Texas - Didn't see much rain yesterday, but we can't close the door on the rain chances just yet. The FOX 7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an upper low swirling to the east. The rain chances will remain low but areas to the north of...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty

AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
AUSTIN, TX

