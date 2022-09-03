ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Six deaths, 298 new COVID-19 cases on Cape and Islands

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeWpW_0hgfa9GR00

There were 7,790 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, increasing the total number of cases to 1,845,953 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

In their weekly report, state officials also noted 952 new probable cases of coronavirus for a statewide total of 168,039.

As of Aug. 31, 199 patients were primarily hospitalized with COVID-19-related illnesses and 606 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the state agency reported.

Fifty-six patients were in intensive care units, or ICUs, and 21 patients were intubated.

Barnstable County has 271 new cases

Closer to home, in Thursday's weekly report, state health officials said Barnstable County posted 271 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 43,089 since the pandemic started in March 2020. Dukes County (Martha's Vineyard) reported 19 new coronavirus cases, for a to-date total of 4,089. Nantucket County reported eight new cases, for a total of 3,711.

Case numbers are similar to last week’s report, which showed 297 new COVID-19 cases on the Cape and Islands.

The state’s 14-day positivity rate was 7.88%. The 14-day positivity rate for Barnstable County came in at 8.77%, and 6.42% for Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis was treating 10 patients with coronavirus, with none in the ICU. Falmouth Hospital reported six patients, with one patient in the ICU. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital had two patients. Nantucket Cottage Hospital had one patient being treated for coronavirus.

State health officials said Thursday there were 49 new deaths statewide among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the total deaths to 20,112 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 24 deaths statewide from probable cases of COVID-19. The total number of deaths from probable cases is 1,351 in Massachusetts.

Barnstable County posted six new deaths, the state agency reported. The total probable and confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is 644 in Barnstable County. There were no new deaths in Dukes and Nantucket counties combined, for a total fatality count of 20 since the pandemic started.

Town-by-town breakdown of COVID data

The two-week COVID-19 case count, total case count and 14-day testing positivity rate (Eastham was lowest at 3.17%) for Cape Cod towns follows:

Barnstable (129; 11,106; 10.49%); Bourne (47; 4,103; 7.89%); Brewster (17; 1,683; 4.38%); Chatham (20; 1,005; 17.16%); Dennis (24; 2,684; 6.07%); Eastham (less than five; 579; 3.17%); Falmouth (75; 5,338; 8.61%); Harwich (37; 2,425; 10.82%); Mashpee (33; 2,982; 7.4%); Orleans (8; 892; 5.16%): Provincetown (five; 480; 8.2%); Sandwich (30; 4,061; 6.89%); Truro (less than five; 198; 5.71%); Wellfleet (six; 320; 7.79%) and Yarmouth (71; 5,233; 11.64%).

Comments / 4

Bo508
3d ago

Cape Cod hospital is reporting patients as being hospitalized with Covid, when in fact they test Covid free! The numbers are bogus!

Reply
3
Related
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Republican Primary Results: Cape & Islands District (Melissa Alden vs. John Carey vs. Daniel Higgins)

Three candidates will face off Tuesday in the 2022 Cape & Islands District Attorney GOP primary including Melissa Alden, John Carey and Daniel Higgins. The Cape and Islands DA’s office serves Aquinnah (formerly Gay Head), Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Chilmark, Dennis, Eastham, Edgartown, Falmouth, Gosnold, Harwich, Mashpee, Nantucket, Oak Bluffs, Orleans, Provincetown, Sandwich, Tisbury, Truro, Wellfleet, West Tisbury and Yarmouth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)

Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable County, MA
Health
City
Hyannis, MA
City
Chatham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Truro, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Mashpee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Wellfleet, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Harwich, MA
City
Eastham, MA
WSBS

The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect

As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vault issue delays opening of polls in Cape Cod town

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Voters in Barnstable are advised that the opening of the polls has been delayed on Tuesday, due to mechanical issues with the town clerk’s vault. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk’s vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened. As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Hospital#Linus Covid#General Health#Icu#Falmouth Hospital#Vineyard Hospital
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs

On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
capecod.com

Governor Baker Announces Climate Funding For Several Cape Towns

MASHPEE – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced $32.8 million in grant funding to cities and towns across the state. The money comes from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program, including several towns in the Cape and Islands. Launched as part of Baker’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm

BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Flying Magazine

Falmouth Airpark Shows Off Cape Cod’s Charm

The community building at Falmouth Airpark, which is called the 'shack' by the community’s residents. [Courtesy: Sherry Grobstein]. If one word had to be chosen to describe Cape Cod, charming would be a forerunner amongst the submissions. This entirely too accurate adjective permeates the entirety of the seaside area, with Falmouth Airpark (5B6) not being immune from Cape Cod charm.
FALMOUTH, MA
Live 95.9

It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts

With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled

BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a pickup towing a trailer in Bourne. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road near Bournedale Road. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy