Ledesma leads Coyotes in rout of Hereford

Nobody at Wichita Falls High pressed the panic button after a Week 1 loss to Rider.

But Hereford’s secondary may have been searching for that button at halftime Friday.

Old High quarterback John Ledesma had a career night in the Coyotes’ 52-28 victory against Hereford at Memorial Stadium.

“I told everyone we were going to be just fine,” WFHS coach Grant Freeman said. “We knew we had a tough game to open the season, but we feel like we match up really well with the rest of our schedule.”

The Coyotes moved to 1-1 on the season thanks in large to Ledesma’s dominant first half, completing his first eight passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns. The senior signal-caller connected on 10 of 13 passes in the first two quarters, heading into the locker room with 387 yards, five touchdowns and a 42-14 lead.

Ledesma finished with 447 yards on 13 of 21 passing. Old High had 597 total yards. Ke’Ondrae Fleeks, playing after sitting out last week, was the leading receiver with three receptions on 171 yards and a TD.

Freshman running back Eric Powell caught Ledesma’s first two TD passes and had 111 receiving yards. Powell also rushed for 69 yards and a score.

Cameron Gould, also playing his first game of the season, was the Coyotes’ leading rusher with 78 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Gould also had 90 receiving yards on four receptions, including a 75-yard TD on a screen.

“We had several matchups we thought we could take advantage of,” Freeman said. “It helps when you get some of those weapons back. We’re still not at full strength. Hopefully, we keep getting healthy, and we’ll keep getting better.”

Hereford briefly made it interesting in the second half, scoring on the first drive of the second quarter with quarterback Carlos Duran connecting with Hayden Valdez on fourth down for a 16-yard TD. That cut Old High’s lead to 42-21, and the Whitefaces stopped the Coyotes on their next possession, giving Hereford a chance to make it a two-score game.

The Coyote defense answered the call, though, stopping Hereford on consecutive drives, while adding 10 points to put the game out of reach.

Patricio Maldonado hit a 28-yard field goal with 3:30 left in the third for a 45-21 advantage. This Gould capped his strong senior season debut with a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter, spotting the Coyotes a 52-21 advantage.

“Cameron Gould makes everyone feel better on both sides of the ball. He’s a playmaker, and it was good to have him back on the field,” Freeman said. “I’ve been saying all along that this is a good team. We started showing that tonight, and we’ve still got more to show.”

WFHS 52, Hereford 28

Hereford 7 7 7 7 -28

WFHS 21 21 3 7 -52

FIRST QUARTER

W – Eric Powell 30 pass from John Ledesma (Patricio Maldonado kick), 11:27

W – Powell 81 pass from Ledesma (Maldonado kick), 9:48

H – Eric Alvarez 35 pass from Carlos Duran (Victor Chavez kick), 3:43

W – Cameron Gould 75 pass from Ledesma (Maldonado kick), 2:31

SECOND QUARTER

W – Powell 4 run (Maldonado kick), 11:43

W – Ke’Ondrae Fleeks 65 pass from Ledesma (Maldonado kick), 10:00

W – Ayden Ramirez 23 pass from Ledesma (Maldonado kick), 7:27

H – Alvarez 11 pass from Duran (Chavez kick), :23

THIRD QUARTER

H – Hayden Valdez 16 pass from Duran (Chavez kick), 9:36

W – FG, Maldonado 28, 3:30

FOURTH QUARTER

W – Gould 9 run (Maldonado kick), 11:56

H – Alvarez 75 pass from Duran (Chavez kick), 10:54

TEAM STATS

First downs: (H) 16; (W) 15

Rushing: (H) 30-164; (W) 31-150

Passing: (H) 14-29-1—277; (W) 13-22-1—447

Punting: (H) 3-35.3; (W) 1-20

Fumbles: (H) 1-1; (W) 3-0

Penalties: (H) 8-70; (W) 9-77

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: (H) Tony Salazar 14-88, Tommy Suarez 12-70, Nick Torres 3-32, Johnny Robles 2-11, Carlos Duran 9-(-37); (W) Cameron Gould 12-78, Eric Powell 13-69, John Ledesma 3-5, Rhett Germain 1-2, Ean Beasley 2-(-4).

PASSING: (H) Duran 13-27-1—266, Torres 1-2-0—11; (W) Ledesma 13-21-0—447, Gould 0-1-1—0.

RECEIVING: (H) Eric Alvarez 6-159, Haven Valdez 3-55, Hayden Gonzales 1-30, Suarez 1-20, Tell Bryant 1-11, Salazar 1-2, Torres 1-0; (W) Ke’Ondrae Fleeks 3-171, Eric Powell 2-111, Cameron Gould 4-90, Zage Gravitt 2-38, Ayden Ramirez 1-23, Jae’Den Williams 1-14. RECORDS: Hereford 0-2; WFHS 1-1.