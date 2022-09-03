According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO