Corona, CA

Watch: Behind Elijah Brown and Marcus Brown, Mater Dei beats Corona Centennial 43-20

By Connor Morrissette
 5 days ago

The duo connected for three touchdowns in the win.

CORONA, Calif. -- Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 15 of 21 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in No. 2 Mater Dei's 43-20 win over No. 3 Corona Centennial on Friday night. All three scores went to Marcus Brown.

Defensively, Mater Dei senior linebacker Leviticus Su'a recorded a safety in the game. Watch all of the highlights from Friday night here.

GAME STORY

SU'A POSTGAME INTERVIEW

