Watch: Behind Elijah Brown and Marcus Brown, Mater Dei beats Corona Centennial 43-20
The duo connected for three touchdowns in the win.
CORONA, Calif. -- Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 15 of 21 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in No. 2 Mater Dei's 43-20 win over No. 3 Corona Centennial on Friday night. All three scores went to Marcus Brown.
Defensively, Mater Dei senior linebacker Leviticus Su'a recorded a safety in the game. Watch all of the highlights from Friday night here.
Comments / 0