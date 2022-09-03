Watch: Behind Elijah Brown and Marcus Brown, Mater Dei beats Corona Centennial 43-20

The duo connected for three touchdowns in the win.

CORONA, Calif. -- Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 15 of 21 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in No. 2 Mater Dei's 43-20 win over No. 3 Corona Centennial on Friday night. All three scores went to Marcus Brown.

Defensively, Mater Dei senior linebacker Leviticus Su'a recorded a safety in the game. Watch all of the highlights from Friday night here.

GAME STORY

SU'A POSTGAME INTERVIEW