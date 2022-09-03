ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO