Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
Krewe of Dionysos announces 2023 Royalty
Natchitoches Krewe of Dionysos had its Coronation Aug. 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall to announce the 2023 Royal Court. Live music was provided by The RiverKatz of Lake Charles. The theme for the upcoming season is “A Silver Jubilee, 25 years of Memories.”. 1 of 6. Introducing...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Treasures nominations open
The City of Natchitoches is seeking nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism and spirit. Natchitoches Treasures have been selected each year since 2008. Natchitoches...
Natchitoches Times
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
Natchitoches Times
Zydeco Festival comes to Natchitoches Sept. 2-3
The 23rd annual Cane River Zydeco Festival will celebrate the Labor Day weekend on the Cane River downtown waterfront with zydeco tunes, Louisiana cuisine and a poker run competition. The Cane River Zydeco Festival celebrates the creole traditional music known as zydeco. The annual festivities include a Zydeco dance competition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchitoches Times
NSU inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host its inaugural bass fishing tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, presented by the Cane River Waterway Commission. Fishing sites will include Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Weigh-ins will take place at Collins Pavilion on the NSU campus and will include giveaways, door prizes, raffle, DJ, bounce house and tackle and apparel vendors. Proceeds will benefit the NSU Fishing Team.
MISSING PERSON: Winn Parish man found safe by authorities
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 2, 2022, Elisha Jonah Barrow has been located safe by authorities. WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after […]
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Natchitoches Times
Tiger Talk
Rotarian with the Program Tommy Caldwell introduced Bart Schmolke from KZMZ 96.9 Alexandria who discussed LSU “Tiger Talk” at the Aug. 39 luncheon. From left are president Aaron Johnson, Schmolke and Caldwell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
kalb.com
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
Comments / 0