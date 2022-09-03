ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Mirage's Leo Felipe named Week 2 Friday Night Hero; Week 3 Hero up to you

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
When you win your first high school football game in four years, sports fans take notice and not just the ones at your school.

It warmed my heart to see Desert Mirage's Leo Felipe win the voting for the Friday Night Hero of Week 2.

Felipe won in a landslide, a nice nod from the desert sports community for the hard work he and the Rams have been putting in.

Who will be the Week 3 winner? That's up to you.

Vote on Instagram at our @desetsunsports handle. You can vote right now. This week's five candidates are:

Isaiah Alvarado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iy5Kb_0hgfY4HC00

La Quinta, RB

What he did: After missing the opener with an injury, Alvarado had a big night against Coachella Valley. He had 161 yards rushing on just 13 carries, including a 2-yard TD in the loss to Coachella Valley.

Brady Clemmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzGwa_0hgfY4HC00

Palm Desert, QB

What he did: The Aztecs needed every bit of Clemmer's magic in a 28-26 overtime win at Central on Friday. Clemmer threw for three touchdown passes in regulation and the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.

Leo Felipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLWwZ_0hgfY4HC00

Desert Mirage RB/LB

What he did: Felipe is on a roll. We like to spread the love around, but he did too much in the team's 12-7 win to deny. He had a 41-yard touchdown run on offense and had 10 tackles, forced a fumble in the red zone and recovered a fumble in the red zone.

Landon Knowlton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bU3To_0hgfY4HC00

Palm Springs linebacker

What he did: Knowlton had a crucial defensive play in overtime, grabbing an interception to put the Indians in position to win. It was part of an impressive game for the junior against Eisenhower.

Aaron Ramirez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRhE4_0hgfY4HC00

Coachella Valley, RB

What he did: What he did was put on a show. Ramirez had a remarkable night rushing for the Arabs. He had 32 carries for 305 yards and four touchdowns, a 75-yarder, a 20-yarder and two 1-yarders in an impressive 47-22 win over La Quinta.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Mirage's Leo Felipe named Week 2 Friday Night Hero; Week 3 Hero up to you

