Morenci, MI

Morenci to mark Labor Day with annual Silver Creek Bridge Walk

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
MORENCI — There’s a good chance that many Michiganders consider the Labor Day bridge walk across the Mackinac Bridge as one of the state’s most well-known ways to recognize the Labor Day holiday. And rightfully so.

The walk has been held annually every Labor Day since 1959, with the exception of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first walk in 1958 was in June featuring a crowd of nearly 70 people during the bridge’s dedication ceremony. Today, the walk across Michigan’s suspension bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac and connects the Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula draws anywhere from 40,000 to 65,000 people each year to participate in the 5-mile walk.

However, if you ask some Lenawee County residents to name another, potentially more influential Labor Day bridge walk than the Mackinac Bridge walk, you might hear some residents reference the Silver Creek Bridge Walk in Morenci.

This year, Morenci’s bridge walk begins with festivities at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, which Labor Day. Guests are encouraged to show up a little bit beforehand, organizers said.

Morenci’s bridge walk is marking its 28th edition Monday. While the event is vastly smaller than the Mackinac Bridge walk, it mirrors the gist of the holiday walk, and serves as a fundraiser for a number of community groups.

“It’s one of those traditions that got started here (in Morenci) and it’s continued to gain interest and support year after year,” said Jack Still, vice president of the Morenci Area Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates the bridge walk. “This is a tradition that our community is very proud of.”

The Silver Creek Bridge in Morenci is at the southern-most end of Morenci, just north of the Michigan-Ohio border on South East Street. Still said the bridge is the southernmost bridge crossing in the state of Michigan. The historic truss bridge was constructed in 1893 and is 82 feet long. It’s total crossing time is estimated at 25 seconds.

“It’s still a very solid bridge to this day,” he said.

Each year the walk is held, a different theme is brainstormed to make one walk different from the others. In 2019, for example, the Silver Creek Bridge Walk celebrated its 25th anniversary. During the pandemic year of 2020, the walk went on as planned, but quite a few aspects of the walk were tweaked in order to comply with local and state COVID-19 regulations. Those participating in the 2020 walk were encouraged to wear commemorative T-shirts from past bridge walks.

This year’s walk is being coordinated in conjunction with the Lenawee Humane Society. In forming the partnership, the chamber is inviting bridge walkers to bring their well-behaved pets with them to join in on the holiday walking fun.

The Humane Society will have a booth set up near the bridge and will be handing out informational items as well as other goodies for pets and their humans.

Cats, dogs and any other pets are welcome, Still said. Any animal brought to the event must be on a leash and must be controlled at all times.

The Humane Society is also going to have doo-doo bags on site for owners to use when cleaning up after their pets as well as trash receptacles to dispose of the waste. Refreshments for the morning will be provided by the Humane Society.

“We are hoping that our partnership with the Humane Society will bring additional awareness to their organization,” Still said. “A lot of times, we hope to raise awareness for local businesses or organizations within Morenci itself, but since the Humane Society services all of Lenawee County, we thought they would be a good partner to work alongside.”

Additional Morenci and area businesses and organizations will also have booths set up at the event. A shuttle service for those who are physically unable to make it across the bridge will be provided. The same shuttle service will also assist those with mobility issues from the parking area to the bridge site.

There will be guest speakers prior to the bridge walk, Still said. Two of the confirmed speakers include Morenci Mayor Sean Seger and Morenci Area Schools new Superintendent Jennifer Ellis.

Regardless of the number of speakers, each speech must be less than 60 seconds, Still said.

“It’s a short walk across the bridge, so we need to make sure the speeches are short, too,” he said.

Commemorative Silver Creek Bridge Walk T-shirts will be available for purchase at $15 in all sizes. Shirts can be purchased at the Lenawee Humane Society, 705 W. Beecher St., Adrian; Rural Urban Insurance, 124 North St., Suite A, Morenci; and Premier Bank, 211 W. Main St., Morenci. Money raised from the sale of the shirts benefit the Morenci Food Pantry and the Stair District Library.

Once walkers have completed the bridge walk, a complimentary lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. at the Morenci American Legion Post No. 386 Hall, 9010 Morenci Road.

Those with questions prior to Labor Day’s walk, are welcome to contact Still by calling 517-438-0936.

