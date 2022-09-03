ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Siena Heights University nursing program ranked in state by website

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpOT1_0hgfY0kI00

ADRIAN — Siena Heights University's nursing program was recently ranked #24 in the state of Michigan by the website Nursing School Almanac.

The website, which is a resource for prospective nursing students who are selecting their future nursing school, ranked 40 of the nursing programs in Michigan. It lists more than 70 accredited nursing schools in Michigan.

For the 2022 rankings, the research team at Nursing School Almanac collected data on nearly 3,000 nursing schools and campuses throughout the United States, a news release from SHU said. Of the schools evaluated, only 40% made the final list.

The top three nursing schools in Michigan, according to Nursing School Almanac, are the University of Michigan's main campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan State University in East Lansing and Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

Each nursing school was evaluated on three dimensions:

  • The institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, which accounts for 50% of the overall score.
  • The breadth and depth of nursing programs offered; 20% of the overall score.
  • Student success, particularly on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX); 30% of the overall score.

Most recently, SHU's May 2022 nursing graduates had a 100% first-time NCLEX exam pass rate.

“Students seeking a nursing program have many options, especially at the RN to BSN or MSN levels," Siena Heights Director of Nursing Joanne Yastik said. "Siena Nursing is very appreciative to receive this recognition. Being nationally ranked speaks to our curriculum, as well as the quality instruction provided by our faculty, both in person and online. We encourage prospective students to visit our campus, speak with a nursing recruiter, take a virtual tour, and experience the ‘Siena effect’ for themselves!”

SHU’s nursing program consists of:

  • A Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) prelicensure program available on the residential campus in Adrian.
  • An accelerated RN to BSN degree completion program designed for licensed registered nurses to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and can be completed within 16 months, completely online.
  • A Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in health systems leadership that focuses on preparing nurses for leadership positions across the spectrum of health care and is designed to develop strategic and creative thinkers who employ a wide variety of innovative strategies to improve processes, outcomes and quality of care through the adoption of leadership roles in a multitude of health care settings. The program is available completely online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA

Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Allendale, MI
Adrian, MI
Education
City
Adrian, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6

ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Research#Nursing Schools#Nursing Care#College#Shu#Nursing School Almanac#Nclex#Rn#Bsn#Msn
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
milwaukeeindependent.com

Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
WIXOM, MI
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy