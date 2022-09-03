Siena Heights University nursing program ranked in state by website

ADRIAN — Siena Heights University's nursing program was recently ranked #24 in the state of Michigan by the website Nursing School Almanac.

The website, which is a resource for prospective nursing students who are selecting their future nursing school, ranked 40 of the nursing programs in Michigan. It lists more than 70 accredited nursing schools in Michigan.

For the 2022 rankings, the research team at Nursing School Almanac collected data on nearly 3,000 nursing schools and campuses throughout the United States, a news release from SHU said. Of the schools evaluated, only 40% made the final list.

The top three nursing schools in Michigan, according to Nursing School Almanac, are the University of Michigan's main campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan State University in East Lansing and Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

Each nursing school was evaluated on three dimensions:

The institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, which accounts for 50% of the overall score.

The breadth and depth of nursing programs offered; 20% of the overall score.

Student success, particularly on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX); 30% of the overall score.

Most recently, SHU's May 2022 nursing graduates had a 100% first-time NCLEX exam pass rate.

“Students seeking a nursing program have many options, especially at the RN to BSN or MSN levels," Siena Heights Director of Nursing Joanne Yastik said. "Siena Nursing is very appreciative to receive this recognition. Being nationally ranked speaks to our curriculum, as well as the quality instruction provided by our faculty, both in person and online. We encourage prospective students to visit our campus, speak with a nursing recruiter, take a virtual tour, and experience the ‘Siena effect’ for themselves!”

SHU’s nursing program consists of: