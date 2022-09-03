Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
heraldcourier.com
Opposites attract as ETSU opens SoCon at The Citadel
East Tennessee State’s new-fangled offense is predicated on moving fast and putting points on the board. The Citadel wants to take its time, with no hurry at all to put the ball in the end zone, with the goal to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines. Senior running...
heraldcourier.com
Local Briefs: E&H drops first SAC soccer matches
The Emory & Henry women’s soccer team made its South Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday, facing NCAA Division II No. 10 ranked Catawba, falling 7-0 to the Indians. Helen Frazier had Emory & Henry’s lone shot on goal, while Natalie Capone had 13 saves in goals. Hannah Dunn...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps pick up first SAC victory
Virginia High graduate Camden Jones had seven digs, six kills and three blocks and Hannah Watson added nine kills and five blocks to lead Emory & Henry to its first South Atlantic Conference victory with a 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15 win over the University of Virginia’s College Wise on Tuesday night at the King Center.
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES | Castlewood’s 49 Winchester play BR&RR on Saturday
Make welcome country music royalty. Tucker returns to Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9. She’ll sing “Delta Dawn” and more from the State Street Stage at 9 p.m. during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A star on the country stage since the age of 13, Tucker’s since elevated to legendary status.
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16. “We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven...
heraldcourier.com
If Dallas Wayne wasn't playing at Rhythm & Roots, he would go anyway
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment #9” awaits a quarter in the jukebox downstairs in the home of Dallas Wayne. Six records from Johnny Bush await the same fate. Meanwhile, Wayne sat upstairs in his studio. Gleamingly buoyant, Henderson guitar in hand, he sang “She,” which years...
heraldcourier.com
Rain is in the forecast for Rhythm & Roots festival
Pack an umbrella, boots, rain gear and some dry clothes if you plan to attend the Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol this coming weekend. The weatherman says we’re headed into a rainy weekend at a time when thousands of people are coming to town to hear dozens of musical performers.
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Tennessee counsel says landfill should be declared a 'public nuisance'
Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee filed a sharply worded memorandum in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia last week opposing Bristol Virginia’s partial motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit regarding the Virginia landfill. Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint in late May and both sides are operating under a June...
heraldcourier.com
Junior Brown bring unique style to Rhythm & Roots
With the line, “I got a star on my car and one on my chest,” America welcomed Junior Brown into its country-loving hearts. Brown sang it when he first appeared in Bristol for the Fifth Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. For an eager Rhythm & Roots audience, he rang the siren again the next year.
heraldcourier.com
Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival
As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity. Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.
heraldcourier.com
Bloom looks to reinvent itself in new location
BRISTOL, Va. – Over the course of the past two weeks, the staff of Bloom Café has been busy settling into the restaurants new home across the street from their old location, as well as welcoming and training a slew of new cooks, waiters, and baristas. Josh Fehr,...
heraldcourier.com
Getting a hotel room in Bristol will be a tough task the next two weekends
Bristol will see tens of thousands of visitors over the next two weeks, but where will they all stay?. According to Christopher Perrin, marketing director at Discover Bristol, seeing no vacancy signs in town the weekends of Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is just about par for the course.
heraldcourier.com
Man shot, dies after fleeing from Tennessee officials
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fled a law enforcement officer Wednesday was shot and died after crossing into a neighboring county and running from officers, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, was approached in his vehicle by a Greene County sheriff's deputy at...
heraldcourier.com
Organization helps residents through the 'Blackberry Winters' of life
It had never crossed the mind of Teri Crawford-Brown to start a nonprofit organization four years ago. The wife and mother of three sons was leading a busy life, working as a nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia, where she cared for a community of residents who made their homes in the Appalachian mountains of Southwest Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Park lot and street closures begin for festival weekend
Closures began Wednesday in downtown Bristol as prep work for the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion kicks into full gear heading into Friday. Parking lot closures began Wednesday afternoon with the closing of the L.C. King lot. The library parking lot on Piedmont Avenue closes at 6 a.m. Thursday with the start of more downtown parking lot and street closures continuing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.
heraldcourier.com
City to build new fire station
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town. City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $3,992,400 construction bid and authorized a construction agreement for the station, which will serve as a replacement for the aged No. 2 station currently located at 1109 King College Road.
heraldcourier.com
Dowell chosen as next CEO of BTES
The Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Clayton Dowell, current BTES Vice President of Engineering, as the next chief executive officer of the organization Tuesday. The board retained outside consultant services to conduct a rigorous and comprehensive nationwide search. Extensive interviews were conducted before...
heraldcourier.com
School Board candidates discuss why they are running in first forum
BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.
