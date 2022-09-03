ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna murder suspect charged in Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery

A man charged in a Smyrna attempted robbery that resulted in the killing of a another man will also soon be charged in connection to a Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery. Thirty one-year-old Keanthony Williams allegedly robbed the Franklin Road Twice Daily at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 27, just three days before Smyrna Police said that Williams attempted to rob a Stonecrest Boulevard gas station. That attempted robbery resulted in the shooting death of the Smyrna gas station clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson.
SMYRNA, TN
Groundbreaking Held for New “LOCAL Midtown” Multifamily Development in Nashville

The 307-unit project from Subtext and Brinkmann Constructors will bring modern living to popular Midtown area. Subtext, a St. Louis-based integrated real estate development company, and Brinkmann Constructors, a St. Louis-based national general contractor, held an official groundbreaking ceremony on August 30, 2022 for LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story multifamily project in Midtown Nashville. LOCAL Midtown is expected to be completed and open for leasing in 2024.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: ALTA Depot in Smyrna

ALTA Depot held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 101 South Lowry Street in Smyrna. Southern elegance melds with bold luxury to create the Alta Depot Apartments experience. Boasting a quaint neighborhood feel, our welcoming community is the comfortable retreat you need every day. We offer amenity-rich apartments in Smyrna, TN, that are ready to go beyond your expectations.
SMYRNA, TN
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

