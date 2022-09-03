Read full article on original website
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
West Nashville businesses frustrated about trash buildup near Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses say they are fed up with dealing with a buildup of trash and shopping carts outside of Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. The Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero, says they lost up to 75% of their business from homeless people harassing their customers. Even though...
Police locate missing Murfreesboro man
Police said Isaiah Uriah Isom was last seen September 2nd around 11:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of Sloan Street.
Smyrna murder suspect charged in Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery
A man charged in a Smyrna attempted robbery that resulted in the killing of a another man will also soon be charged in connection to a Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery. Thirty one-year-old Keanthony Williams allegedly robbed the Franklin Road Twice Daily at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 27, just three days before Smyrna Police said that Williams attempted to rob a Stonecrest Boulevard gas station. That attempted robbery resulted in the shooting death of the Smyrna gas station clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson.
Smyrna gas station clerk murder suspect implicated in Brentwood armed robbery days prior
Sources close to this investigation confirm that Keanthony Williams has implicated himself in the crimes.
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets...
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
White Bluff business damaged from donuts in parking lot
Dale Corlew has owned his business in White Bluff for 22 years, but he's never faced an issue like this.
Driver dead after hitting utility pole on Nolensville Pike; construction worker also hit expected to be okay
At least one person is in the hospital following multiple crashes in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
22-Year-Old Marcus Webb Died 4 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the officials, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The officials stated that the front passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Marcus Webb was declared dead at [..]
Groundbreaking Held for New “LOCAL Midtown” Multifamily Development in Nashville
The 307-unit project from Subtext and Brinkmann Constructors will bring modern living to popular Midtown area. Subtext, a St. Louis-based integrated real estate development company, and Brinkmann Constructors, a St. Louis-based national general contractor, held an official groundbreaking ceremony on August 30, 2022 for LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story multifamily project in Midtown Nashville. LOCAL Midtown is expected to be completed and open for leasing in 2024.
Police Investigating Labor Day Weekend Fatal crash on East Clark Blvd.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was...
Ribbon Cutting: ALTA Depot in Smyrna
ALTA Depot held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 101 South Lowry Street in Smyrna. Southern elegance melds with bold luxury to create the Alta Depot Apartments experience. Boasting a quaint neighborhood feel, our welcoming community is the comfortable retreat you need every day. We offer amenity-rich apartments in Smyrna, TN, that are ready to go beyond your expectations.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Man dead following hit and run crash in Madison
A man has died after being hit by a car in a hit and run crash Saturday on Gallatin Pike South in Madison.
Police seek videos of deadly shooting at Donelson bar
The shooting happened on Aug. 27 around 1:45 a.m. at Lucky’s Bar and Grill on 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike.
