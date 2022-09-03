Read full article on original website
Related
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. Photographers...
MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations
For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the...
What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
WREG (Memphis) reporter Shay Arthur shared photos of crime scene surrounding the Memphis home where police discovered Fletcher’s body. A suspect arrested Cleotha Abston, 38 is facing First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping charges. According to CNN, Abston will be arraigned Wednesday. Things We’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect
Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Centerville, Celina, La Vergne, Lafayette, Nashville, Jamestown, Tennessee Ridge, Coalmont, McEwen, Lawrenceburg, Gordonsville, Dover, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Altamont, Franklin, Linden, Manchester, Hartsville, Gainesboro, Crossville, Waverly, Brentwood, Lobelville, Lebanon, Pulaski, Smyrna, Clifton, Spencer, Dickson, Carthage, Hohenwald, and Hendersonville 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While the last 12 hours have been fairly rain-free, many areas in Middle TN remain saturated. A quick 1 to 3 inches in any given area could cause flash flooding issues this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend
Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
RELATED PEOPLE
La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out
La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
Police Investigating Labor Day Weekend Fatal crash on East Clark Blvd.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was...
Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony
Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the...
Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview
2021 record: 15-0 The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?
Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro
Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown
Nashville Predators players and student-athletes from Vanderbilt University will take part in the inaugural Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 19 prior to the start of the team’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. The charity event will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and Vanderbilt Athletics and will feature players from the Predators and various Vanderbilt student-athletes participating in a home run derby and softball game at Hawkins Field, home of the Commodore baseball program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King
Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
OBITUARY: Donald Edward ‘Don’ Greever
Donald Edward “Don” Greever of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and was a native of Mountain City, TN. Mr. Greever was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, and was preceded in death...
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets...
MTSU to Test Tornado Sirens on Labor Day
MTSU plans to test its tornado sirens on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:20 a.m. Though the university will be closed for the holiday, this will be a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions will be required.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0