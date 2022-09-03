ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

WREG (Memphis) reporter Shay Arthur shared photos of crime scene surrounding the Memphis home where police discovered Fletcher’s body. A suspect arrested Cleotha Abston, 38 is facing First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping charges. According to CNN, Abston will be arraigned Wednesday. Things We’ve...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Gallatin, TN
State
Arizona State
City
Centerville, TN
City
Springfield, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Centerville, Celina, La Vergne, Lafayette, Nashville, Jamestown, Tennessee Ridge, Coalmont, McEwen, Lawrenceburg, Gordonsville, Dover, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Altamont, Franklin, Linden, Manchester, Hartsville, Gainesboro, Crossville, Waverly, Brentwood, Lobelville, Lebanon, Pulaski, Smyrna, Clifton, Spencer, Dickson, Carthage, Hohenwald, and Hendersonville 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While the last 12 hours have been fairly rain-free, many areas in Middle TN remain saturated. A quick 1 to 3 inches in any given area could cause flash flooding issues this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68.
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jimmie Allen
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out

La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony

Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Christmas#Tex Mex#White Bridge#People Magazine#The Hickman Ag Pavilion#Centervill
Rutherford Source

Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview

2021 record: 15-0 The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro

Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown

Nashville Predators players and student-athletes from Vanderbilt University will take part in the inaugural Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 19 prior to the start of the team’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. The charity event will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and Vanderbilt Athletics and will feature players from the Predators and various Vanderbilt student-athletes participating in a home run derby and softball game at Hawkins Field, home of the Commodore baseball program.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King

Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donald Edward ‘Don’ Greever

Donald Edward “Don” Greever of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and was a native of Mountain City, TN. Mr. Greever was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, and was preceded in death...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU to Test Tornado Sirens on Labor Day

MTSU plans to test its tornado sirens on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:20 a.m. Though the university will be closed for the holiday, this will be a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions will be required.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy