Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony
Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the...
La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out
La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
Rutherford County Man Arrested for Multiple Charges Following Labor Day Domestic Disturbance
Rutherford County, TN–(September 6, 2022) Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested Kenneth Gibbs, 42, of Rutherford County on Monday, September 5 and charged him with attempted aggravated arson, attempted vandalism, and additional charges by RCSO. The...
Police Investigating Labor Day Weekend Fatal crash on East Clark Blvd.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin
SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
WREG (Memphis) reporter Shay Arthur shared photos of crime scene surrounding the Memphis home where police discovered Fletcher’s body. A suspect arrested Cleotha Abston, 38 is facing First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping charges. According to CNN, Abston will be arraigned Wednesday. Things We’ve...
OBITUARY: Bessie Louise Sauls
Mrs. Bessie Louise Sauls passed away at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born in Rutherford County and lived her life in Rutherford County. Bessie worked at Kents Department Store and was also a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was preceded in death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OBITUARY: Myrtle Louise Cooper
Myrtle Louise Cooper, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Ollie Burks Farless; husband, Charles Cooper; brother, Estill Ray Farless;...
OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King
Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets...
OBITUARY: Joe Lemonds
Mr. Joe Lemonds of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Detroit, MI and a son of the late Joel and Betty Joe Lemonds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Carol Lemonds, and a brother, Michael Lemonds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher. Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly...
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
OBITUARY: Mary Church Parsley
Mary Church Parsley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, she was 88 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Frank Church and Willie Belle Simpson Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Parsley; brothers, Thomas, Jerry, and Steve Church; sister, Geneva Starkey; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Parsley.
Ribbon Cutting: Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Murfreesboro
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060 in Murfreesboro. Wild Birds store is locally owned and operated. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together through the hobby of...
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 5 -10
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 5 – September 10. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
OBITUARY: Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Pollard Weldy
Gertrude “Trudy” Pollard Weldy of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 96 years old. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations
For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 1