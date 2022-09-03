ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony

Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out

La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
LA VERGNE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin

SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

WREG (Memphis) reporter Shay Arthur shared photos of crime scene surrounding the Memphis home where police discovered Fletcher’s body. A suspect arrested Cleotha Abston, 38 is facing First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping charges. According to CNN, Abston will be arraigned Wednesday. Things We’ve...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Bessie Louise Sauls

Mrs. Bessie Louise Sauls passed away at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born in Rutherford County and lived her life in Rutherford County. Bessie worked at Kents Department Store and was also a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was preceded in death...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Police#Mike Will#City Hall#Heroin
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Myrtle Louise Cooper

Myrtle Louise Cooper, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Ollie Burks Farless; husband, Charles Cooper; brother, Estill Ray Farless;...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King

Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joe Lemonds

Mr. Joe Lemonds of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Detroit, MI and a son of the late Joel and Betty Joe Lemonds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Carol Lemonds, and a brother, Michael Lemonds.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher. Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Mary Church Parsley

Mary Church Parsley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, she was 88 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Frank Church and Willie Belle Simpson Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Parsley; brothers, Thomas, Jerry, and Steve Church; sister, Geneva Starkey; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Parsley.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 5 -10

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 5 – September 10. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Pollard Weldy

Gertrude “Trudy” Pollard Weldy of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 96 years old. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy