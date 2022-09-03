Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022
Here’s some new music to take a listen this week. Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.”. In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the album, with...
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville
Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA) and with the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, Lighthouse Immersive will premiere the exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Oct. 21. This experience is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September
Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having live DJs with a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way. The new spot will be located at 415 4th Ave. South, Nashville.
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches September 2nd
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
WREG (Memphis) reporter Shay Arthur shared photos of crime scene surrounding the Memphis home where police discovered Fletcher’s body. A suspect arrested Cleotha Abston, 38 is facing First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping charges. According to CNN, Abston will be arraigned Wednesday. Things We’ve...
La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out
La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
Nashville Symphony Explores the Cosmos with Holst’s The Planets
Performance also includes contemporary composer Kaija Saariaho and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich. Nashville Symphony announces further details surrounding a concert of cosmic proportions. Holst’s The Planets takes place September 29 through October 2, when the Nashville Symphony will share the stage with Nashville Symphony Women’s Chorus and GRAMMY®-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich. Featured works include contemporary composer Kaija Saariaho’s Asteroid 4179: Toutatis, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, and Holst’s iconic ode to our solar system, The Planets.
Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million
Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth. Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. The property includes 35 acres of land with just under...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro
Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
OBITUARY: Bessie Louise Sauls
Mrs. Bessie Louise Sauls passed away at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born in Rutherford County and lived her life in Rutherford County. Bessie worked at Kents Department Store and was also a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was preceded in death...
Ribbon Cutting: Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Murfreesboro
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060 in Murfreesboro. Wild Birds store is locally owned and operated. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together through the hobby of...
OBITUARY: Joe Lemonds
Mr. Joe Lemonds of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Detroit, MI and a son of the late Joel and Betty Joe Lemonds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Carol Lemonds, and a brother, Michael Lemonds.
OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin
SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.
OBITUARY: Myrtle Louise Cooper
Myrtle Louise Cooper, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Ollie Burks Farless; husband, Charles Cooper; brother, Estill Ray Farless;...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher. Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly...
OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King
Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration
Cheers! Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch Biscuits, is now working with the local brewery Southern Grist to bring you even more moments of indulgence with an unexpected brew. To celebrate National Biscuit Month, Hardee’s is working with the Nashville-based brewery, Southern Grist Brewing Co. to...
