Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 5 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

  • Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested
    Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022 Read more.
  • Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
    Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.
  • What’s New to Streaming in September 2022
    Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest

TENNESSEE STATE
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

TENNESSEE STATE
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

NASHVILLE, TN
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

TENNESSEE STATE
Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

TENNESSEE STATE
OBITUARY: Greta Fay Kellams

MOUNT JULIET, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Executive Receives National Award for Health Care Strategy

TENNESSEE STATE
TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study

TENNESSEE STATE
