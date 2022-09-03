ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
 5 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2.

  • Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested
    Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022 Read more.
  • Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
    Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.
  • What’s New to Streaming in September 2022
    Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best […] The post Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun […] The post WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68. Judge Smith Judge […] The post Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We have made it to Middle Tennessee high school football week four, and we have your week four schedule right here. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted. […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2022 summer boating season, is Sept. 3-5. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner. Related: 5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend The TWRA wants all those who visit the […] The post TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021: The number of offenses categorized with […] The post TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, September 2ND, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the […] The post TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
