Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2.
Cheatham County Source
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.
Country Artist Luke Bell Has Died at Age 32 After Going Missing
Country artist Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, reports People Magazine . Previously, the singer/songwriter had been reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. Bell suffered from bi-polar disorder. Read more.
Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified
August 30, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in last Thursday’s hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive is identified as Matteo Barattieri, 57. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Read more.
Man Found Fatally Shot off Brookside Woods Boulevard Identified
The man found fatally shot Thursday at 6:30 a.m. lying at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard has been identified as Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Dickson County Source
The City of Dickson Looking at Building Indoor Pool
The City of Dickson is looking at the possibility of building an aquatic facility that could include an indoor or indoor/outdoor swimming pool at Henslee Park. Read more.
National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville
The National Banana Pudding Festival will take place at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville, Tennessee near the Grinder’s Switch Railway Station. Read more.
Nashville State Community College Reviewing Lease to Continue Classes in Dickson
Dickson officials and the Tennessee Board of Regents are reviewing a draft lease that will allow Nashville State Community College to continue offering classes in Dickson County while it searches for a permanent home. Read more.
Maury County Source
The Maury County Fair to Return September 1st
The fair is back and it is bringing all the family fun and entertainment you love back with it. Last year, we saw Monster Trucks added to the lineup, and they were a huge hit! So, they will return this year to the big arena on Thursday of that week. Read more.
New Study Reveals Most Googled Bridesmaid Dress Color for Each State
If you are planning a wedding for 2022, you’ll want to read this. New research conducted by Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to reveal the most googled bridesmaid color in each state. Read more.
NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ to Feature Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon & More
In gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated television events of the holiday season, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have all been cast as guest stars in NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” Read more.
Robertson County Source
Off-Duty Robertson County Deputy Life-flighted to Vanderbilt After Motorcycle Accident
An off-duty corrections Deputy for the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center after a motorcycle accident. Read more.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores
Get the final scores from local high school football games here . Read more.
Springfield Receives Municipal League Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation
Providing easily accessible parks with a wide range of opportunities for different types of recreation is not always an easy task, especially for smaller cities. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022 Read more.
- What’s New to Streaming in September 2022
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Boutique Bazaar’s 9th Annual Fall Market Returns to the Beautiful Bagsby Ranch in September
Come out and enjoy Boutique Bazaar’s 9th Annual Fall Market held at the beautiful Bagsby Ranch (1628 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066) on Friday, September 2nd, and Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Read more.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Hendersonville Man Charged With 2 Counts of First-degree Murder
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive. Read more.
Williamson Source
Franklin Burger Co. Permanently Closes
Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers. Read more.
Holiday Lifetime Movie Filming in Brentwood This Week
A Lifetime movie filmed in the park in front of the Mooreland Mansion at CityPark Brentwood . The movie will feature film legend Rita Moreno. The public is invited to attend and watch filming. Read more.
Pinchy’s Lobster Co Closes Franklin Restaurant
Pinchy’s Lobster Co announced the closure of its Franklin location at The Factory in Franklin. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Statement From Chief Hambrick on Decommissioned Status of Officer
“On Friday, July 8th, we were made aware of allegations towards Officer Michael Dyce of possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred off-duty. Once receiving such information, Dyce was immediately decommissioned and removed from service,” Read more.
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week Two
Kyle plays Wide Receiver, Quarterback, and Free Safety for GCA. Kyle led the Lions over Middle Tennessee Christian School on Friday night with a final score of 35-15. Read more.
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here
The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. Read more.
