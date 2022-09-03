ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

On Friday, October 7, you can celebrate the release of Reese Witherspoon’s children’s book Busy Betty with a special evening at TPAC in Nashville.

Just four days after the book releases, at the event, Reese will share childhood stories and the inspiration behind Busy Betty.

The event site shared, “Since the moment I had a daughter of my own, I have been searching for characters whose self-expression is front and center and holistically portrays the experience of being a young girl,” said Reese. “BUSY BETTY was born out of my own upbringing. I was always singing, dancing, and exploring. I hope Betty’s curiosity, enthusiasm and sense of adventure teaches our girls that not only can they do anything they set their minds to, but also by applying creativity, focus and teamwork to their ideas, anything is possible.”

Tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets here.

The post Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022

Here’s some new music to take a listen this week. Daniel Tashian- “Tumble and Fall” photo from Daniel Tashian Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.” In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the […] The post New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 5 – September 11, 2022. Live on the Green Monday, September 5, 3:30 – 10 pm 1 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella

Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville […] The post Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity

The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on […] The post Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville

Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts […] The post Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best […] The post Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest appeared first on Wilson County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having […] The post Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood

The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held in the beautiful setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The two-day event brings focus to this popular and beloved flower. The show will take place in Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and […] The post Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Wilson County Source

MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations

For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Heat Mapping Campaign to chart heat […] The post MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth. Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. The property includes 35 acres of land with just under 7,000 square feet. There are […] The post Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jimmy Van Taylor

Jimmy Van Taylor age 83 of Watertown, died Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon. Born in Smith County, he was the son of the late Roy and Julia Hunter Taylor and was preceded in death by his 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He was also preceded by a daughter, […] The post OBITUARY: Jimmy Van Taylor appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jean Simpson Allison

Jean Simpson Allison, age 84 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022 at her residence. Born Nov. 1, 1937 in Commerce, TN, she was the daughter of the late Lacy and Ethel Lee Macon Simpson. Jean was a lifelong member of the Commerce Church of Christ, she was a graduate of […] The post OBITUARY: Jean Simpson Allison appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity
Wilson County Source

Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage

The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets to the zoo. Every person […] The post Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration

Cheers! Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch Biscuits, is now working with the local brewery Southern Grist to bring you even more moments of indulgence with an unexpected brew. To celebrate National Biscuit Month, Hardee’s is working with the Nashville-based brewery, Southern Grist Brewing Co. to turn its biscuits into a golden liquid […] The post Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jimmy Wayne Parker Sr.

Mr. Jimmy Wayne Parker, Sr. of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 77 years old. He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Everett and Ellen Tucker Parker. Mr. Parker worked for Emerson Electric for over 30 years retiring as a supervisor. He attended Giles Creek Baptist Church. […] The post OBITUARY: Jimmy Wayne Parker Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jacob Drew Mathis

Mr. Jacob Drew Mathis passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, he was 24 years old. Mr. Mathis was born in Nashville TN to Cheryl Eldridge Mathis and Richard Smith Mathis. He worked as a pipe fitter in construction. Jacob was super smart, well loved, and brought laughter to everyone. He enjoyed gaming, especially Call […] The post OBITUARY: Jacob Drew Mathis appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wilson County Source

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s White Bridge open so we […] The post Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Alan Thurman Jr.

Mr. Richard Alan Thurman Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, he was 49 years old. Richard Alan Thurman Jr. was born in Cleburne, Texas to Lynda Doris Smith and Richard A. Thurman Sr. He earned his Associate Degree at Vol State and worked as an X-Ray Radiographer. Richard was a nationally sanctioned Speed […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Alan Thurman Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Noah Lee Harris Jr.

Mr. Noah Lee Harris Jr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his children, Tracey Harris, Wesley Harris; sister, Patsy Harris Burns; parents, Noah Lee Harris Sr., and Anne Priscilla Langrell Harris. Mr. Harris has […] The post OBITUARY: Noah Lee Harris Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne

LA VERGNE – What a way to start the new month! A Powerball player in La Vergne won $2 million from the drawing held last night, August 31, 2022. The lucky Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a […] The post $2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LA VERGNE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy