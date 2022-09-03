ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2022 summer boating season, is Sept. 3-5. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.

Related: 5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

“We want our boaters to enjoy this final holiday weekend of summer in a safe and responsible matter,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education coordinator. “We cannot over emphasize for people to wear their life jackets.”

All children ages 12 and under onboard must wear a life jacket. In addition, there must be a life jacket onboard the vessel for each person.

Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021.

The post TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. Photographers must submit their photo entries by […] The post Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun […] The post WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
Cheatham County Source

The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021: The number of offenses categorized with […] The post TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We have made it to Middle Tennessee high school football week four, and we have your week four schedule right here. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted. […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy