Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 29, 2022

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO