Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 29, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/25/22 to 08/31/22).

Highlights for this week.

  • Sylvester Stallone’s superhero movie, Samaritan, breaks the streaming chart a week after its premiere.
  • Hulu has three titles on the list this week, including the new series Welcome to Wrexham and The Patient.
  • The horror genre continues to go strong with The Black Phone and Orphan: First Kill, as Netflix’s Me Time, takes #5.

Here are the top streaming titles this week.

  1. House of the Dragon- HBO Max
  2. Samaritan- Prime Video
  3. Echoes-Netflix
  4. She-Hulk Attorney at Law-Disney+
  5. Me Time- Netflix
  6. Prey- Hulu
  7. Welcome to Wrexham-Hulu
  8. The Patient-Hulu
  9. The Black Phone-Peacock Premium
  10. Orphan First Kill-Parmount +

The post Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 29, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

