Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 29, 2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/25/22 to 08/31/22).
Highlights for this week.
- Sylvester Stallone’s superhero movie, Samaritan, breaks the streaming chart a week after its premiere.
- Hulu has three titles on the list this week, including the new series Welcome to Wrexham and The Patient.
- The horror genre continues to go strong with The Black Phone and Orphan: First Kill, as Netflix’s Me Time, takes #5.
Here are the top streaming titles this week.
- House of the Dragon- HBO Max
- Samaritan- Prime Video
- Echoes-Netflix
- She-Hulk Attorney at Law-Disney+
- Me Time- Netflix
- Prey- Hulu
- Welcome to Wrexham-Hulu
- The Patient-Hulu
- The Black Phone-Peacock Premium
- Orphan First Kill-Parmount +
