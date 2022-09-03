Effective: 2022-09-07 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Carbon County; Converse County Lower Elevations; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including central and northern Carbon County...northern Albany County...north Laramie Range...Converse and Niobrara Counties. WHEN...Through 1PM Today. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in Idaho. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

