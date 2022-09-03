Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland, Central and West Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; Central and West Carbon; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Snowy Range Foothills; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southern Laramie Range; Southern Laramie Valley; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432. * WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Central Carbon County, Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Carbon County; Converse County Lower Elevations; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including central and northern Carbon County...northern Albany County...north Laramie Range...Converse and Niobrara Counties. WHEN...Through 1PM Today. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in Idaho. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Comments / 0