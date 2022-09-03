ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana volleyball finishes Islander Classic with 2-1 record

Indiana volleyball traveled to Christi Corpus, Texas this weekend to compete in the Islanders Classic. The team went 2-1, sweeping both of the games on Saturday. The teams competing in the tournament included Southern Methodist University, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Indiana. Before this weekend, the Hoosiers had never competed against any of the three other teams.
Black Voices: The Black Alumni Book Fund offers discounted books to students

In 2015, two University of Michigan graduates, after realizing there was no network for Black alumni to connect after graduation, founded ReliveTheBar with the goal of bringing their friends together for homecoming. RTB is a non-profit organization catering to Black students and their success at predominantly white institutions. The organization...
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
Confused by IU Dining’s new meal plans? We have answers.

Eating dining hall food is a part of the college experience, but this year, on-campus meal plans have changed, and students are struggling to understand the new system. The new dining system allows students to use “all-you-care-to-eat" meal swipes and visit dining halls multiple times a day and eat as much as they want. Students can also use a “pay-as-you-go" model at C-stores and the Indiana Memorial Union.
Monroe County organizations offer support, services and mentoring for children, young adults

Multiple organizations in the Monroe County area serve youth seeking support and enrichment. These organizations offer shelter, mentoring and after-school activities. Safe Place of Monroe County, a division of the national Safe Place organization, is a community-wide outreach service for at-risk youth in crisis situations. Program coordinator Brigitt Nasby said the program mainly focuses on helping those who are unhoused and those diagnosed with a mental illness offering youth-in-need shelter and counseling. While the program primarily serves youth ages 10 – 17, Safe Place can also help people 18 – 22 years old with creating a safety plan and getting connected to long-term resources. The Monroe County program, run by the Youth Service Bureau, has been operating since 1987.
