Indiana volleyball finishes Islander Classic with 2-1 record
Indiana volleyball traveled to Christi Corpus, Texas this weekend to compete in the Islanders Classic. The team went 2-1, sweeping both of the games on Saturday. The teams competing in the tournament included Southern Methodist University, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Indiana. Before this weekend, the Hoosiers had never competed against any of the three other teams.
Indiana men’s soccer’s defense shines in shutout win after early season struggles
Indiana men’s soccer began its season under less–than ideal circumstances. After a 3-2 loss against No. 1 Clemson University away from home, the Hoosiers returned to Bloomington and struggled defensively in a tight and emotional, yet winnable 3-3 draw with the University of Portland. Then, due to inclement...
MCCSC fills all teaching positions, but Indiana teachers face nationally low pay, public criticism
Indiana schools are facing a dire teacher shortage as the 2022-2023 school year begins. There are 1,572 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, as well as an additional 1,174 vacant school leadership, office staff or student support staff positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education job bank. The...
Black Voices: The Black Alumni Book Fund offers discounted books to students
In 2015, two University of Michigan graduates, after realizing there was no network for Black alumni to connect after graduation, founded ReliveTheBar with the goal of bringing their friends together for homecoming. RTB is a non-profit organization catering to Black students and their success at predominantly white institutions. The organization...
IU Interfraternity Council announces record number of people rushing fraternities this fall
A record number of students have expressed interest in joining a fraternity, with over 1,900 registered to join on the first day of fall formal recruitment, according to the Indiana University Interfraternity Council. “1 in 4 IU undergraduates is a member of a fraternity or sorority and it looks like...
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday
The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
Confused by IU Dining’s new meal plans? We have answers.
Eating dining hall food is a part of the college experience, but this year, on-campus meal plans have changed, and students are struggling to understand the new system. The new dining system allows students to use “all-you-care-to-eat" meal swipes and visit dining halls multiple times a day and eat as much as they want. Students can also use a “pay-as-you-go" model at C-stores and the Indiana Memorial Union.
Ed Schwartzman brings New York-style bagels to Bloomington with Gables Bagels
Ed Schwartzman, the owner of BuffaLouie’s in Bloomington, just opened his second business, Gables Bagels. The new bagel store is located at 421 E. Third St. What started out as an idea to bring in extra revenue during the pandemic, is now its own Bloomington store, selling authentic New York bagels.
Monroe County organizations offer support, services and mentoring for children, young adults
Multiple organizations in the Monroe County area serve youth seeking support and enrichment. These organizations offer shelter, mentoring and after-school activities. Safe Place of Monroe County, a division of the national Safe Place organization, is a community-wide outreach service for at-risk youth in crisis situations. Program coordinator Brigitt Nasby said the program mainly focuses on helping those who are unhoused and those diagnosed with a mental illness offering youth-in-need shelter and counseling. While the program primarily serves youth ages 10 – 17, Safe Place can also help people 18 – 22 years old with creating a safety plan and getting connected to long-term resources. The Monroe County program, run by the Youth Service Bureau, has been operating since 1987.
