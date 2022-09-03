Read full article on original website
The Energy Crisis Will Turn The Money Printers Back On, But Only Bitcoin Can Solve It
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1258: “The energy crisis is going to turn the money printers back on faster than most expect.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Despite a very predictable catastrophe the speed at which the energy crisis in Europe is...
Bitcoin Beach North And Building Out Bitcoin In A Bank Building
This is an opinion editorial by Heidi Porter, an entrepreneur with 35 years in technology, Ben, a Gen Z Bitcoin evangelist and Xa Ya Za Za, a business owner, artist and node whisperer. Have you heard the exciting news? There’s a new Bitcoin beach in the world! It’s also the...
Is Channel Jamming A Threat To Bitcoin’s Lightning Network?
(Special thanks to Antoine Riard and Gleb Naumenko, whose recent research is the basis of this article.) Channel jamming is one of the outstanding problems of the Lightning Network in terms of things that could disrupt the success of payments routed across it. It is a widely known problem among developers that has been understood since before the network itself actually went live on mainnet and started processing even a single satoshi.
As Global Peace, Economy Break Down, Credit-Based Money Will Turn To Bitcoin
“Fed Watch” is a macroeconomic podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macroeconomics from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. In this episode, CK and I broke down some charts,...
Singapore’s Largest Bank To Expand Bitcoin, Crypto Services Amid Bear Market
DBS bank in Singapore wants to expand its digital asset offerings to more of its 300,000 users. The bank is also looking to upgrade its mobile application to make the process more user-friendly. DBS holds $488 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021. DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s largest...
Nigeria To Establish Special Economic Zone For Bitcoin, Crypto
Nigeria seeks to create a special economic zone for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. NEPZA is in discussion with Binance and Talent City to establish a partnership. The economic zone will reportedly mirror the Dubai Virtual Free Zone. Nigeria is seeking to create the first economic free zone for bitcoin and cryptocurrency...
Bitcoin Gives Power Back To The People
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. Organized labor gave power to the people to fight big business and secure their workplace rights. Bitcoin gives power back to the people to protect these rights once and for all. Labor Day is typically...
How Bitcoin Educates The World About Finance
This is an opinion editorial by Pierre Corbin, the producer and director of “The Great Reset And The Rise of Bitcoin” documentary. In his book, William N. Goetzmann describes that there have been periods in history during which people had greater financial education than the general public has today.1 One such period was during the great times of Ancient Greece, particularly in Athens.
Bitcoin Miner Margins Get Squeezed As Price, Hash Rate Diverge
The bitcoin mining industry continues to exhibit a broad range of activity stretching from rapid expansion to extreme capitulation as the price of bitcoin falls below $19,000 amid rising hash rate. During the month of August, Digihost Technology Inc. mined 69 BTC valued around $3.4 million which noted a 54%...
The State of Lightning One Year After El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption
Bitcoin headlines more often than not focus on the price. Whether it goes up or down in U.S. dollar terms, the media rides the wave accordingly, denoting “bubbles” and “crashes” as they come. As a result, the technology’s fundamentals get little to no coverage and the “Bitcoin curious” audience doesn’t get much insights into what is shaping the peer-to-peer (P2P) currency’s growth.
After 21 Bitcoin Songsheets, A Call To Bitcoiners: Fiat Delenda Est
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. I’ve been saying this phrase for about 2.5 years now and have been ending my podcast, newsletters and speeches with this phrase. In this piece, I wanted to get to the heart of what this means and why I keep repeating this.
Bitcoin Can Save Us From The Communism Trap
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, Q is joined by Mark Moss, host of a rapidly-growing YouTube channel and the first nationally-syndicated radio show about Bitcoin. Watch This Episode On YouTube or Rumble. Listen To The...
