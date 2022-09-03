(Special thanks to Antoine Riard and Gleb Naumenko, whose recent research is the basis of this article.) Channel jamming is one of the outstanding problems of the Lightning Network in terms of things that could disrupt the success of payments routed across it. It is a widely known problem among developers that has been understood since before the network itself actually went live on mainnet and started processing even a single satoshi.

