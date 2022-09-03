Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law. Peter Liu, the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate, and six time California election participant, went too far in an email-based Anti-Semitic rant directed at the organizer of the September 15th Forum to be held at Temple Sinai. Liu, who has been known for edgy and racist takes in his past campaigns, took it to a whole other level on Sunday.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO