San Jose, CA

Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years

According to the FBI, Arianna Fitts, then 2, and her 32-year-old mother, Nicole Fitts, were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Livermore hit hardest by power outages and extreme heat

Between outages and extreme heat, the Bay Area's hottest spot was...
LIVERMORE, CA
DA probing violent arrest of San Rafael day laborer caught on viral video

Elizabeth Cook reports on investigation into violent...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy —...
STOCKTON, CA
Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law

Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law. Peter Liu, the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate, and six time California election participant, went too far in an email-based Anti-Semitic rant directed at the organizer of the September 15th Forum to be held at Temple Sinai. Liu, who has been known for edgy and racist takes in his past campaigns, took it to a whole other level on Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA

