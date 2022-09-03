Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West
Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Southern California, a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration
Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Rainbow fentanyl has made it’s way to Northeast Ohio. It...
KDRV
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
19-Year-Old Memphis Man On Shooting Spree Kills 3, Records Attack On Social Media | US Shootout
19-Year-Old Memphis Man On Shooting Spree Kills 3, Records Attack On Social Media | US Shootout. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 19-Year-Old Memphis Man On...
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain [UPDATED]
“[At this time] the fire looks like it is moving toward the Dodds Hollow area,” said KCFD1 Fire Chief Greg Davis. “We are going to continue to have structure protection here until the threat is gone. It could last a few days, the weather is going to have a lot to do with that.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting
Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. He’s currently on administrative leave from the Cartersville Police Department.
Update: Two bodies found amid wreckage left behind by deadly Mill Fire flames
WEED -- Two people were killed when the wall of flames from the Mill Fire ripped through the Northern California small community of Weed, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue announced Sunday.LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died."There's no easy way of putting it," he said before calling for a moment of silence.Both LaRue and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Klamath Falls News
Fire in Worden destroys home
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area 15 miles south of Klamath Falls. By the time 911 dispatched the call, personnel from Keno Fire had already arrived on the scene. An engine from Keno Fire’s Worden station...
California Declares Grid Emergency As Power Use Nears 5-Year High
Officials fear blackouts in nation's largest state as a blistering heat wave rockets temperatures into the triple digits.
Historic Black neighborhood in Weed devastated by wildfire
It was a company town, Weed, anchored by a lumber mill and a nearby neighborhood populated by Black workers recruited from the South a century ago to work in the mill. Now both have been devastated by wildfire. The Mill fire tore through parts of the Roseburg Forest Products mill...
Northern California wildfire with 'dangerous rate of spread' prompts evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were issued Friday as a rapidly growing wildfire exploded in size near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County, Calif., according to authorities.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN
With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
Comments / 0