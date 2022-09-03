ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Photos: Fourth-quarter surge powers Corpus Christi Flour Bluff to comeback win over Laredo United South

By Clara Sandoval
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDOzV_0hgfQwhV00

Flour Bluff's Aiden Tovar snagged two interceptions during the final 5 minutes of game time to push the Hornets past Laredo United South 27-20 on Friday night

LAREDO, Texas — Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Laredo United South entered the fourth quarter all knotted up, but a late-game surge helped push the Hornets ahead for good.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Paluseo fired quick screen pass to sophomore wide receiver Andre Mimms, who juked a defender, broke a tackle and dove toward the goal line for a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown.

After the Hornets took a one-score lead to start the fourth quarter, senior defensive back Aiden Tovar hauled in two interceptions during the final 5 minutes to thwart the Panthers' comeback attempt and secure a 27-20 victory for Flour Bluff on Friday night at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

After Flour Bluff took the lead on Mimms’ touchdown and Tovar intercepted United South junior quarterback Luis Cisneros with 4:55 remaining and the Panthers threatening to score after moving the ball deep into Hornets' territory.

The second interception for Tovar came at the 2:40 mark, and Flour Bluff was able to run out the clock to seal the victory.

At the start of the night, though, United South's defense set a dominant tone during the first half.

Panthers' senior linebacker Fernando Bernal picked off Paluseo to stop Flour Bluff’s opening drive, but both teams failed to put points on the board during a defensive first quarter,

Laredo United South’s hard-hitting secondary helped keep the game scoreless until Cisneros connected with senior wide receiver David Diaz for a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 7-0 advantage.

The Panthers finally broke the scoring drought in the second quarter. Senior wide receiver David Diaz had 19-yard touchdown reception with 9:12 on the clock. Diaz booted in the extra point to put Laredo United South ahead 7-0.

The Hornets, however, would not be denied as Paulseo found senior wide receiver Kyler Meschi in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass, but Flour Bluff missed the ensuing extra-point attempt as Laredo United South preserved a 7-6 edge.

Two minutes later, the Panthers came storming down the field as Cisneros found junior wide receiver Carlos Segovia for a 35-yard touchdown reception to give Laredo United South a 14-6 lead with 3:59 left in the opening half.

On the ensuing drive Flour Bluff drove down to the 2-yard line. Senior running back Jose Martinez was given the nod and scrambled in for a 2-yard touchdown run to cut Laredo United South’s lead to 14-13 heading into halftime.

Laredo United South opened the third quarter with a drive that moved the ball all the way down to the 15-yard line. Senior running back Brandon Benavides gained huge yardage for the Panthers and was a catalyst during the drive and throughout the night.

Junior wide receiver Joaquin Montemayor hauled down a 15-yard touchdown reception and help Laredo United South grow its lead to 20-13 after the extra point was missed by Diaz.

Flour Bluff knotted up the game on a 2-yard run by Martinez, who scored his second touchdown of the night. The Hornets then made another key play defensively, stopping Laredo United South on a 4th-and-2 situation late in the third quarter.

The Panthers turned the ball over on downs, which set up Flour Bluff's lone scoring drive of the second half and led to Mimms' go-ahead touchdown that sealed the Hornets' victory.

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (1-1) will look to bring its newfound early-season momentum back to the Coastal Bend when the Hornets return to action against Corpus Christi Calallen (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Laredo United South (0-2), meanwhile, will hope to bounce back after its second straight one-score loss when the Panthers clash with PSJA North (2-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center in Laredo.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — CORPUS CHRISTI FLOUR BLUFF 27, LAREDO UNITED SOUTH 20

All photos by Clara Sandoval

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqzxG_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Szpf5_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIvHN_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRA4h_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ti5M7_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8AC6_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTTaw_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZpRL_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwWWN_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqOY7_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8Lml_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMo0W_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300wQE_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCDVY_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Swwm5_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruYuw_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpzVH_0hgfQwhV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TnzD_0hgfQwhV00

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Tiny home project to provide big help in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members entered into a donation agreement and accepted eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Emergency officials in Laredo keeping a close eye on river levels

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After weeks of dry weather, things are starting to look different down by the river. On Tuesday morning, strong currents were reported along bridge one and two. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the river increased by eight feet later during the day, the levels went...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

King of the Mountain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s our first battle of the 2022 season, which play do you like better? Go to our Facebook and Twitter pages @KGNSsports to cast your ballot. We will announce the winner Wednesday night. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Guess who’s back

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning we are in the middle of the week and yes you guessed it right the heat is back . Few clouds this morning then it will become mostly sunny with a high of 93. Tonight warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies . There...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Laredo, TX
Football
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Football
Laredo, TX
Sports
kgns.tv

Cloudy with a chance of raindrops

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We will start our Tuesday warm and humid then becoming hot as we head into the afternoon hours we are expected to reach a high of 89 mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain . Even though showers will be isolated to scattered and some...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is already creating some heavy flooding for those who live in south Webb County. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning has been issued for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. Residents who live in Rio Bravo are already seeing some flooded...
LAREDO, TX
kttn.com

Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
kgns.tv

Nearly a foot of rain reported in Rio Bravo

RIO BRAVO, Tex. (KGNS) - The recent rain has caused flooding in the streets of Rio Bravo. Although, the flooding was not as severe as weeks ago, the Rio Bravo Fire Department said three of their streets got over a foot of water. Earlier in 2022, several areas in town...
RIO BRAVO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City Council has voted for the water conservation to stay, and it could go on for months. While recent rainfall has helped our Amistad Reservoir, it’s still not enough. City of Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says it’s important for the public to understand...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused a tragic house fire that resulted in the death of an elderly resident. The incident happened on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house at the 4600 block of Acerra Lane.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

More construction and closures coming to Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More projects are coming to the Mines Road area which could lead to an even higher volume of traffic in the area. Councilmember for District 7 Vanessa Perez says while Mines Road is managed by TxDOT, she does the most she can to help her constituents.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Laredo United South#Hornets
kgns.tv

Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river. Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Gov. Abbott visits Laredo, touches on Uvalde’s first day of school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott visited Laredo where he spoke about the work being done to expand broadband access across the state, including rural areas in the city and Webb County. Aside from accepting an award as a ‘Broadband Trailblazer,’ Abbott spoke on the significance today is for...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredoans spend Labor Day fishing at the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some celebrate Labor Day grilling or chilling by the pool, over a do dozen people decided to spend it down by the river to reel in the catch of the day. A group of about 13 people decided to take advantage of the lovely Labor...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Man dies in south Laredo house fire

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of one man. The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 4600 block of Acerra Lane. When fire crews arrived, they...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

NASA confirms launch of Artemis One is off the table

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a second scrubbed launch, NASA will not pursue a launch of Artemis One for the remainder of the launch period, which ends on Tuesday. Future launch periods, including those in September and October, depend on what the team decides next week, but this results in a minimum of delays consisting of at least several weeks.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City council discusses water drought contingency plan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo held its council meeting, where Vidal Rodriguez led as the Mayor Pro-Tempore, absenting current mayor Pete Saenz. During the meeting, several topics were discussed, such as: the city’s new sports complex management, the environmental protection agency’s arrival, among others. However, one...
LAREDO, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy