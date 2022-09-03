Photos: Fourth-quarter surge powers Corpus Christi Flour Bluff to comeback win over Laredo United South

Flour Bluff's Aiden Tovar snagged two interceptions during the final 5 minutes of game time to push the Hornets past Laredo United South 27-20 on Friday night

LAREDO, Texas — Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Laredo United South entered the fourth quarter all knotted up, but a late-game surge helped push the Hornets ahead for good.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Paluseo fired quick screen pass to sophomore wide receiver Andre Mimms, who juked a defender, broke a tackle and dove toward the goal line for a go-ahead 13-yard touchdown.

After the Hornets took a one-score lead to start the fourth quarter, senior defensive back Aiden Tovar hauled in two interceptions during the final 5 minutes to thwart the Panthers' comeback attempt and secure a 27-20 victory for Flour Bluff on Friday night at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

After Flour Bluff took the lead on Mimms’ touchdown and Tovar intercepted United South junior quarterback Luis Cisneros with 4:55 remaining and the Panthers threatening to score after moving the ball deep into Hornets' territory.

The second interception for Tovar came at the 2:40 mark, and Flour Bluff was able to run out the clock to seal the victory.

At the start of the night, though, United South's defense set a dominant tone during the first half.

Panthers' senior linebacker Fernando Bernal picked off Paluseo to stop Flour Bluff’s opening drive, but both teams failed to put points on the board during a defensive first quarter,

Laredo United South’s hard-hitting secondary helped keep the game scoreless until Cisneros connected with senior wide receiver David Diaz for a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 7-0 advantage.

The Panthers finally broke the scoring drought in the second quarter. Senior wide receiver David Diaz had 19-yard touchdown reception with 9:12 on the clock. Diaz booted in the extra point to put Laredo United South ahead 7-0.

The Hornets, however, would not be denied as Paulseo found senior wide receiver Kyler Meschi in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass, but Flour Bluff missed the ensuing extra-point attempt as Laredo United South preserved a 7-6 edge.

Two minutes later, the Panthers came storming down the field as Cisneros found junior wide receiver Carlos Segovia for a 35-yard touchdown reception to give Laredo United South a 14-6 lead with 3:59 left in the opening half.

On the ensuing drive Flour Bluff drove down to the 2-yard line. Senior running back Jose Martinez was given the nod and scrambled in for a 2-yard touchdown run to cut Laredo United South’s lead to 14-13 heading into halftime.

Laredo United South opened the third quarter with a drive that moved the ball all the way down to the 15-yard line. Senior running back Brandon Benavides gained huge yardage for the Panthers and was a catalyst during the drive and throughout the night.

Junior wide receiver Joaquin Montemayor hauled down a 15-yard touchdown reception and help Laredo United South grow its lead to 20-13 after the extra point was missed by Diaz.

Flour Bluff knotted up the game on a 2-yard run by Martinez, who scored his second touchdown of the night. The Hornets then made another key play defensively, stopping Laredo United South on a 4th-and-2 situation late in the third quarter.

The Panthers turned the ball over on downs, which set up Flour Bluff's lone scoring drive of the second half and led to Mimms' go-ahead touchdown that sealed the Hornets' victory.

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (1-1) will look to bring its newfound early-season momentum back to the Coastal Bend when the Hornets return to action against Corpus Christi Calallen (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Laredo United South (0-2), meanwhile, will hope to bounce back after its second straight one-score loss when the Panthers clash with PSJA North (2-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center in Laredo.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — CORPUS CHRISTI FLOUR BLUFF 27, LAREDO UNITED SOUTH 20

All photos by Clara Sandoval