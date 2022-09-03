ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Trooper saves life of man who drove into pond (Bodycam video footage)

FISHKILL – A New York State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a man that drove his car into a pond. The incident occurred at the Westage Business Center on Westgate Drive in Fishkill on August 17, 2022. Trooper Francis Rush, assigned to the Wappinger barracks responded...
FISHKILL, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Municipalities#Driving#State Law#Red Lights#K12#Traffic Safety Committee
News Channel 34

NYSP remove 42 impaired drivers from roadways in August

Every day the members of law enforcement agencies across the country attempt to keep the public safe, including from impaired drivers. During the month of August the Troopers with the New York State Police Troop "C" removed 42 impaired drivers from local roadways. Six of those impaired drivers also had a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle with them.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
WIBX 950

Back to School Bomb Threat

A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

“Bone Chilling Cold” And “Loads of Snow” For Upstate NY This Winter

It has been a few years since we have had a doozy of a winter. Another winter weather outlook is calling for just that. If you see a weather forecast that calls for a tough, cold snowy winter, you take it with a grain of salt. We know the weather will go in any direction it wants in Upstate New York. But, when you see multiple forecasts calling for that crazy winter, maybe you start to give that prediction a little more weight.
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

New concealed carry laws impact local club

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun safety legislation went into effect last week and brought some major changes around the state for where residents can and cannot take their firearms. That’s because of a new list of sensitive locations stops concealed carry at a number of...
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
VANDALISM
cortlandvoice.com

Local firefighters put out fire in Cortlandville

Local fire stations worked together to put out a fire in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Fire departments responded to a reported structure fire on Monroe Road in Cortlandville shortly after 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 24 x 36 storage building fully engulfed in flames.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy