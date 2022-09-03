Hilliard ready for first year as ECSU head coach as season begins Saturday

Another season is here for the Elizabeth City State football team.

Today, the Vikings head to South Carolina to face Benedict College at 6 p.m. to begin the 2022 season.

With the ouster of head coach Anthony Jones after last season, former ECSU player and assistant coach Marcus Hilliard has returned to be the new head of the program.

He’s hoping to create a turnaround for a program that hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2017.

“We haven’t had a winning season since 2012,” Hilliard said. “Just trying to recreate and build the program back to the prominence that we had back in the earlier years when I was here.”

Hilliard was an assistant coach with the Vikings from 2004 to 2017, including a defensive coordinator stint from 2009 to 2017.

In those years, he oversaw a lot of ECSU success that has been missing for about a decace.

In 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2012, the Vikings made Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association appearances.

While Hilliard’s goal is to create a turnaround for the program, he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.

“This is my first year with these guys and I just want to make sure we’re executing on all three phases of the game,” he said.

Offensively, the starting quarterback is ultimately a “game-time decision” as he pointed to four different candidates.

One of Donovan Davenport, Travis Griffin, Chase Williams or Xavier Holiday could be behind center.

Davenport and Williams, Hilliard noted, are more of a pocket-passer style, while Griffin and Holiday present dual-threat options.

“It’s like what do we want to do offensively?” Hilliard said. “They all can do something well that suits what we’re trying to do.”

The team does have a couple of key returning starters.

Zion Riddick, the team’s leader in receiving and kick returning last year, is back with a preseason all-CIAA team nod.

Also earning a preseason all-CIAA team nod is Juanya’ Majette. The linebacker led the Vikings in tackles last year.

“Those guys have the pulse on the team and you’re going to see some big things from them,” Hilliard said. “We’re leaning on those guys to do a lot for us.”

A team that was one of the worst at stopping the run last year, ECSU has brought in some reinforcements to try to change that.

One of whom is former Northeastern High School star Traveon Freshwater. He transferred in from East Carolina and Hilliard said he’s looking for him to make “an immediate impact” on the defensive line.

Offensively, Hilliard pointed to Cameron Saunders as one who is likely to step up and become a second option to Riddick in the passing game.

But the offensive output presents a challenge for Hilliard, especially in the rushing category as it was ranked low last year.

“It’s no secret if you look at our offense, I think we were in the bottom of the rushing category and scoring offense,” he said. “So just making sure we improve and we’re not the bottomfeeders in the NCAA, so again, just trying to improve and making sure we’re executing consistently and that’s been the goal for me since I’ve arrived.”

For Saturday’s season-opening game in South Carolina, one of only two out-of-state games this season for the Vikings, Hilliard said that the Benedict Tigers will be tough to figure out for the ECSU offense.

Benedict went 5-5 last season.

Hilliard is looking for all three phases of the game to execute to have a successful opening night.

“I’m excited,” the former Virginia Union assistant, now in his first head coaching job, said. “I feel good about it, man. Definitely ready to go.”