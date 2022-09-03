Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Plainview at Piedmont football game moved to Thursday night
PIEDMONT – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday morning the Bulldogs’ Class 3A, Region 6 home game with Plainview has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. Kickoff is still at 7 p.m. The move was made in an effort to avoid storms in the...
Search underway for West Blocton man last seen in August
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking the public for help locating a man last seen in August. According to TPD, Brandon James Parks, 37, left New Beginnings Recovery in Talladega walking. He is from West Blocton and it’s unknown what he was last wearing. He is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown […]
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 7th
Taylor Rochester, age 22 of Leesburg – Burglary 3rd Degree (two counts), CT Enters Remains in Dwelling, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;. Amanda Davis, age 42 of Cedartown, Georgia – FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;...
sylacauganews.com
Karate School returning to Sylacauga Parks and Recreation
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation department recently announced on its website that the Sylacauga Karate School will be returning to the J. Craig Smith Community Center. 51 years ago, Sensei Gene Henderson started teaching the form of martial arts through an affiliation with the Yoshukai Karate...
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – A female pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash just prior to 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said the suspect was stopped on County Road 222. More information is expected to be available Thursday. _____________________________________________________________________________ CULLMAN, Ala. – Just prior to 7 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on U.S Highway 278 West near West Elementary School. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. More information is expected to be available tomorrow. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
weisradio.com
Chattooga County, Georgia Hit Hard by Torrential Downpour over the Weekend
Chattooga County Receives 10+ Inches Of Rain In 8 Hour Period. Chattooga County saw torrential rains overnight and into early Sunday morning that brought devasting flash flooding conditions along with it. Most estimates had the county receving anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from midnight to around 8 or 9am Sunday morning as a passing weather system became stalled over Chattooga County. Some estimates have been as high as 12 inches of rainfall. Downtown Summerville and Trion were some of the hardest hit areas as many downtown businesses in Summerville, especially on the southern end of town, reported several inches to over three feet of water in some buildings.
weisradio.com
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
Fatally fined? Paramedics recommended a hospital, a lawsuit says. He died in an Alabama jail instead.
During his time at the Piedmont city jail, John Wayne Snider wouldn’t eat, a lawsuit alleges. He was experiencing chest pain. His heart was racing. He felt chilled and just lay in his cell, vomiting again and again. Those were symptoms, his loved one said, that should have never been ignored.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
September 6, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
weisradio.com
Pine Grove Baptist Church Holding Second Bottled Water Drive Wednesday through Saturday
Pine Grove Baptist Church will be collecting water again Wednesday through Saturday, September 7th through 10th, at the hours listed above. They will have a tractor trailer available on Saturday to deliver to all donations to Summerville. Monetary donations are also welcome as they will be used to purchase water.
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
Gadsden woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
A 31-year-old Gadsden woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
