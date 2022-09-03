Englewood teen wants the county to allow scooters at skate park

ENGLEWOOD — At 15, Jagger Gould learned to take action if he wants changes.

The Lemon Bay High School student has a close relationship with his grandfather, Scott Hart, working for their family business Above Board Marine Construction in Englewood.

They also vacation together as a family. No matter where they go, Jagger finds a skate park to ride his scooter. He’s done it in Key West, Orlando, Philadelphia, New Hampshire, Miami and North Port.

But he’s not allowed to ride at his hometown skate park in Englewood.

For two years, Jagger attended a weeklong scooter camp from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with riders from around the world in Woodward, Pennsylvania.

As a competitive rider for United Scooter, Gould learned new techniques. When he wants to practice, Jagger has to get to skate parks in North Port, Punta Gorda or Sarasota.

The JM Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood, 6791 San Casa Drive, is operated by Charlotte County Parks and Recreation.

In early 2020, Jagger asked officials to allow scooters. A six-week trial was OK’d for scooter riding on Thursday afternoons and expanded to the first Sunday of each month.

The parks department asked Jagger to help generate participation for scooter riders. The county promised to do a short video and post it on social media in February 2020.

“It didn’t work out well as far as attendance, but it could have been because COVID-19 hit and everything shut down,” said Chad Campbell, JM Berlin/Rotary Skate Park supervisor.

Campbell said the county risk management department and others are reviewing any potential liabilities associated with allowing skateboarders to mix with scooter riders or having them ride separately.

Jagger Gould contends both can share the park without risking injury. He contacted United Scooter Association President Samantha Deeder who wrote a letter to Charlotte County, noting it is not a fad. It gets riders out of the house and off video games.

It’s the “fastest growing action sport on the planet, far outpacing sales/usage of skateboards and BMX,” she wrote.

“Scooters are far more safe than skateboards, as the handle makes them more controllable when a rider falls,” Deeder stated.

She said the scooter doesn’t continue on and cross paths or trip up others riders. When a skateboarder falls, the board can shoot out and hit other riders causing more injuries. Scooter riders wear a “certified helmet” in competitions.

“Insurance companies do not discriminate between scooters and skateboards, so there is no extra costs to allow scooters into parks,” she wrote. “This is a legitimate and recognized action sport with millions participating globally. To deny these riders access to a local skate park to practice is really an outdated idea and completely discriminatory against these riders.”

Deeder offered her expertise to officials and asked them to consider another trial for a few months.

“It’s on our radar,” Campbell said. “Things take time at the county level. We want to learn what other facilities do in the state and we will get back to Jagger.”

Jagger Gould’s grandparents Scott and Maryann Hart and mother, Lewanna, are proud of him.

“Jagger started a change.org petition with 153 signatures and reached out to (County Commissioner) Bill Truex,” Scott Hart said. “I taught Jagger to speak up if he sees something isn’t right. Complaining about it doesn’t get you anywhere. It’s actions that make a change.”

Jagger hopes the county will find out what he already knows.

“Mostly all of the skate parks I ride my scooter in are unmanned,” he said. “You skate and scooter at your own risk. We don’t want to be restricted to just one day a week for a three hours. We know how to share the park with each other. We cheer each other. Scootering is like BMX biking, skating and skateboarding. We just want to be included and it won’t cost the county taxpayers a dime.”