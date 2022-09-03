ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Starlink user who took $600 internet dish on Greek sailing vacation says the service was 'surprisingly good' despite outages

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEmJU_0hgfMMeV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brrp3_0hgfMMeV00
RebelRoam staff on a yacht with a Starlink dish strapped on.

Tarvo Topolev

  • A SpaceX Starlink user strapped the internet dish to a yacht on a trip around the Greek islands.
  • He was testing Starlink at sea for his company RebelRoam, which provides WiFi for public transport.
  • He told Insider that Starlink's connectivity was "surprisingly good" despite some outages.

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is becoming increasingly popular across the world — so much so that some users have even taken it on vacation.

One user told Insider that he strapped the Starlink equipment to a yacht and sailed around the Greek islands for a week to test how the service fared at sea.

Tarvo Topolev is the cofounder of RebelRoam, an Estonian company that provides passenger WiFi on public transport such as buses, trains and cruise ships. He said he ordered Starlink in July and received the kit, comprising a dish, WiFi router, and a tripod, a week later.

Topolev opted for Starlink's RV package , costing about $600 , because RebelRoam wanted to test its service in different locations.

As part of a team event, Topolev said nine employees, including himself, traveled with the Starlink kit to Athens.

They then hopped on a yacht, attached the Starlink dish to a pole and sailed between the islands of Kea, Mykonos, Syros, and Kythnos, testing the network for a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPF08_0hgfMMeV00
Screenshot of map where RebelRoam sailed with Starlink.

Tarvo Topolev

They combined Starlink's service with cellular connectivity and compared the two while using social media, Google maps, and video streaming. The outcome? Starlink and cellular complimented each other, according to Topolev.

Starlink suffered outages when it was surrounded by other boats' masts or when the yacht made sharp turns, but worked well at sea, whereas cellular connectivity dropped out when the boat was far from the shore, Topolev said.

"It was surprisingly good," he said. "There were some outages and sometimes we had to manually reboot it ... but basically it worked ... almost all the time."

Topolev said cruise ships use a combination of WiFi and cellular to provide internet connection, meaning Starlink would be a useful and much cheaper option.

"We see it's a very good solution because big cruise ships are using geostationary satellites, which have a huge latency and it's ridiculously expensive for the speeds that they're getting," Topolev said.

Their testing comes as Royal Caribbean announces plans to launch Starlink on all its cruise ships. The company will be the first in the industry to install the Starlink on its entire fleet.

Meanwhile, RebelRoam will continue to test Starlink to see how well it would work for its customers, Topolev said.

"They have a good business case and we see that it will be used a lot, especially in areas where there is no other ways to have connectivity," he said.

Starlink has more than 2,500 satellites in low Earth orbit with a user base of more than 400,000 subscribers across the world.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 15

johnmilnerAG73
4d ago

Very happy with my Starlink. Can run multiple devices and stream multiple videos simultaneously. Occasionally it slows a bit but rarely.

Reply
10
Edward Mazzuchelli
4d ago

I encourage Starlink to compete against Verizon and Comcast both are no bargin

Reply
7
Related
tripsavvy.com

Royal Caribbean to Install SpaceX's Starlink Internet Onboard Its Entire Fleet

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is coming to cruise ships, effective immediately. Royal Caribbean Group has announced its plan to add the high-speed-like-at-home broadband service on ships starting right now, following excellent feedback from passengers and crew who tested the new Wi-Fi service during its trial run aboard Freedom of the Seas.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Rv#Internet#Google Maps#Greek#Spacex#Estonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'

This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users warned to check Wi-Fi settings to avoid serious privacy issue

If you are one of the billions of people who use an Android device, you are being alerted to a common oversight that could cost you. You should check your WiFi settings immediately to make sure that it truly off, as it has been pointed out that it could still be running in the background if you simply turn it off.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Caught in the Webb! NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures a stunning photograph of thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula, 161,000 light-years away from Earth

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured thousands of never-before-seen young stars in a spider-shaped stellar nursery known as the Tarantula Nebula. The cosmic nursery is officially called 30 Doradus and is located 161,000 light-years away in the Large Megallanic Cloud galaxy, which happens to be the biggest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group - the galaxies closest to our Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy